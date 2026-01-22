White Pearl Technology Group AB: WPTG announces raised forecast for 2026

Stockholm, Sweden, 2026-01-22 - White Pearl Technology Group AB (WPTG), a Swedish global tech company, today announced an increased revenue forecast for 2026 of over 620 mSEK, a raise of 8.4 percent from the previously communicated 2026 target of 572 mSEK and an increase of over 20 percent compared with 2025 revenue numbers previously reported in the 9 months report and subsequent press releases with October, November and December revenue.

Pursuant to strong organic growth in WPTG's core business and successful integration of acquired entities, the 2026 revenue forecast for the company is now revised upwards by 8.3 percent from 572 mSEK to 620 mSEK, a growth that is expected to come in approximately equal parts from organic development and acquired business. The company's geographical revenue profile is shifting and for 2026 a larger share of WPTG's revenue is expected to come from WPTG's operations in Europe, and particularly the Nordic region.

"WPTG continues to focus on acquiring profitable, well-run technology companies and supporting them through shared governance, capital access, and operational expertise. Together with strong organic momentum, the WPTG method of unlocking potential in our acquired business is yielding results and has now allowed us to raise our forecasts", commented Marco Marangoni, CEO of White Pearl Technology Group.

WPTG will publish its year-end report on February 12 followed the same day by an open online investor meeting.

For more information, please contact:

Peter Ejemyr, Vice President Investor Relations

Email: ir@whitepearltech.com

Phone/WhatsApp: +46 733 611 000

The company's Certified Adviser is Amudova AB, email: info@amudova.se.

About White Pearl Technology Group:

White Pearl Technology Group AB (WPTG) is a Swedish global technology company specialising in digital transformation solutions. With a presence in over 20 countries and a team of 850 experts, WPTG helps organisations navigate the complexities of the digital age, offering services ranging from ICT and system integration to business software and digital innovation. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North (WPTGB) in Stockholm, Sweden and on OTCQX (WPTGF) in the U.S.