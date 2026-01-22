Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.01.2026
Gold-Alarm aus Kanada: Über 200 Meter Gold
WKN: 865985 | ISIN: US0378331005
22.01.26 | 12:12
214,00 Euro
+0,99 % +2,10
22.01.2026 10:58 Uhr
Funding Circle Holdings PLC: Funding Circle's Cashback and FlexiPay cards launched on Apple Pay for convenient, seamless and secure business spending

LONDON, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Funding Circle, the UK's leading SME finance platform, announces the launch of Apple Pay for its Cashback business credit card and FlexiPay customers. This latest feature provides small businesses with a more flexible, secure, and convenient way to manage their business.

Apple Pay allows customers to pay directly from their devices, offering superior flexibility and security. Customers can seamlessly use their phone to pay for everything from last-minute stock to team expenses.

The business is leveraging advanced security features including enhanced authentication measures such as biometric authentication, integrated controls including instant freezing capabilities, and strengthened privacy where card numbers are never shared with merchants.

Alexander Allen, Managing Director and Chief Customer Officer at Funding Circle, said: "Our goal is to continue providing the tools that help make small businesses' financial lives easier. By bringing Apple Pay to our Cashback and FlexiPay product, we are offering a more efficient way to manage business spend through seamless and secure transactions on the go. With this latest feature, we are proud to become an even more important part of our customers' lives."

Funding Circle's multi-product expansion, powered by its leading data and technology capabilities, is strengthening its support for small businesses who can now borrow, pay later and spend. The latest feature follows Funding Circle's recent launch of Company cards, giving SMEs greater control and oversight of day-to-day spending.

For more information visit: www.fundingcircle.com

About Funding Circle
Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME finance platform. Since 2010, we have extended more than £17bn in credit to over 125,000 UK businesses, helping them power the economy and their communities.

By combining proprietary AI-powered credit models with a human touch, we provide a seamless experience that allows SMEs to borrow, pay later, and spend through a single ecosystem. For institutional investors, Funding Circle offers access to an attractive, underserved asset class through a platform built on deep data and a proven track record of robust returns.

Contact:
Leigh Rimmer,
Head of Corporate Affairs
+447743445856


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
