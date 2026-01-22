Anzeige
Gold-Alarm aus Kanada: Über 200 Meter Gold
WKN: A0J2R1 | ISIN: NL0000395903
Tradegate
22.01.26 | 11:46
83,58 Euro
-1,90 % -1,62
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.01.2026 11:10 Uhr
Wolters Kluwer N.V.: Wolters Kluwer appoints Tejas Shah as Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer

PRESS RELEASE

Wolters Kluwer appoints Tejas Shah as Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer

Alphen aan den Rijn -January 22, 2026 - Wolters Kluwer, a leading global provider of information, software solutions and services for professionals, today announced the appointment of Tejas Shah as Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer. In this role, Mr. Shah will report directly to the CEO and work closely with the Executive Board to shape and execute strategies that drive growth and continued transformation for the company.
"We are pleased to welcome Tejas to Wolters Kluwer in a role that is essential to our ongoing transformation and long-term growth", said Stacey Caywood, Member of the Executive Board and designated CEO at Wolters Kluwer. "Tejas brings deep experience in scaling organizations and a strong commitment to innovation. His expertise in software, advanced technologies, and AI-driven solutions will be instrumental as we execute our three-year strategy to scale our expert solutions, accelerate growth, and evolve capabilities that grow our market leadership."

Mr. Shah joins Wolters Kluwer from McKinsey, where he was most recently a Partner in the information services and software practice with a focus on AI innovation, working with clients on strategy, go-to-market, and pricing. Mr. Shah holds a Master of Science in Computer Science, focused on information management and analytics from Stanford University, CA and a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics and Computer Science from Tufts University, MA.

Mr. Shah commented: "I am honored to join Wolters Kluwer and contribute to the company's continued momentum. Wolters Kluwer has a long-standing reputation for innovation, expertise, and delivering meaningful value to its customers when it matters most. I look forward to contributing to the company's continued growth and to advancing its strategic ambitions alongside such a talented global team."

In this role, Mr. Shah succeeds Maria Montenegrowho was recently appointed CEO of the group's CP & ESG Division.

# # #

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (Euronext: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, corporate performance, and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.?

Wolters Kluwer reported 2024 annual revenues of €5.9 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,600 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, The Netherlands.??

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.comand follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube,and Instagram.?

MediaInvestors/Analysts
Stefan KloetMeg Geldens
Associate DirectorVice President
Global CommunicationsInvestor Relations
stefan.kloet@wolterskluwer.com (mailto:stefan.kloet@wolterskluwer.com)
+316 12 22 36 57		ir@wolterskluwer.com

Forward-looking Statements and Other Important Legal Information
This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect", "should", "could", "shall" and similar expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions that such forward-looking statements are qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, general economic conditions; conditions in the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged; conditions created by any pandemics; behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments; the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal, tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer's businesses, as well as risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. In addition, financial risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Trademarks referenced are owned by Wolters Kluwer N.V. and its subsidiaries and may be registered in various countries.

Attachment

  • 2026.01.22 Wolters Kluwer appoints Tejas Shah as Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/07c0a921-bace-4604-9c6c-a592586ac14b)

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
