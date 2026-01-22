Wolters Kluwer N.V.: Wolters Kluwer appoints Tejas Shah as Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer

PRESS RELEASE

Wolters Kluwer appoints Tejas Shah as Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer



Alphen aan den Rijn -January 22, 2026 - Wolters Kluwer, a leading global provider of information, software solutions and services for professionals, today announced the appointment of Tejas Shah as Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer. In this role, Mr. Shah will report directly to the CEO and work closely with the Executive Board to shape and execute strategies that drive growth and continued transformation for the company.

"We are pleased to welcome Tejas to Wolters Kluwer in a role that is essential to our ongoing transformation and long-term growth", said Stacey Caywood, Member of the Executive Board and designated CEO at Wolters Kluwer. "Tejas brings deep experience in scaling organizations and a strong commitment to innovation. His expertise in software, advanced technologies, and AI-driven solutions will be instrumental as we execute our three-year strategy to scale our expert solutions, accelerate growth, and evolve capabilities that grow our market leadership."

Mr. Shah joins Wolters Kluwer from McKinsey, where he was most recently a Partner in the information services and software practice with a focus on AI innovation, working with clients on strategy, go-to-market, and pricing. Mr. Shah holds a Master of Science in Computer Science, focused on information management and analytics from Stanford University, CA and a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics and Computer Science from Tufts University, MA.

Mr. Shah commented: "I am honored to join Wolters Kluwer and contribute to the company's continued momentum. Wolters Kluwer has a long-standing reputation for innovation, expertise, and delivering meaningful value to its customers when it matters most. I look forward to contributing to the company's continued growth and to advancing its strategic ambitions alongside such a talented global team."

In this role, Mr. Shah succeeds Maria Montenegrowho was recently appointed CEO of the group's CP & ESG Division.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (Euronext: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, corporate performance, and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.?

Wolters Kluwer reported 2024 annual revenues of €5.9 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,600 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, The Netherlands.??

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com

