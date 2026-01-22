

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS), a financial services company, on Thursday reported a profit of $457 million or $2.42 per share for the fourth quarter, up from $447 million or $2.26 per share for the same quarter a year ago.



Revenue for the quarter increased to $2.123 billion from $1.960 billion last year. On adjusted basis, revenue was $2.136 billion, up from $1.970 billion.



Net interest income rose to $641.6 million from $563.8 million a year ago, while adjusted net interest income increased to $654.3 million from $574.3 million.



Provision for credit losses was a negative $8 million compared with negative $10.5 million last year.



NTRS shares closed at $144.42 on Wednesday, up 0.78%.



