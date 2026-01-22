Protect Yourself from Fraud: Tips from KeyBank

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2026 / Arming yourself with the latest information is crucial to protecting your financial accounts and your personal data. Here are a few guidelines to help you safeguard your accounts against fraud.

Use online banking and account alerts to catch suspicious activity quickly

You don't have to wait for your monthly statement to check your account activity - in fact, we recommend reviewing your transactions daily. Online banking allows you 24/7 access to your accounts so you can do just that. And once you're enrolled, KeyBank and many other banks make things even easier by allowing you to set up account alertsi for automated, around-the-clock monitoring of your accounts.

Check payments are most secure when mailed directly from inside your post office

With mail and check theft on the rise, you may also want to consider using other forms of payment, such as debit or credit card, or electronic methods such as online Bill Pay or Zelleii.

When in doubt, don't click!

Embedded links are often a fraudster's bread and butter. Whether in a text message or email, you should never click on a link unless you are 100% certain it is legitimate. Other fraud techniques commonly employ embedded links to collect your sensitive data or install harmful malware on your computer. Be skeptical of any text or email containing a link. Look for red flags like a request to verify or unlock your account, a sense of urgency, or grammatical/spelling errors. If you're even the slightest bit suspicious, do not click the link.

Fraudsters often impersonate banks and can be very creative in trying to get access to your accounts

If KeyBank ever initiates a call or text to you, we will not ask for your log-in credentials, passwords, PIN, or one-time passcode. We'll also never ask you to send money to yourself via any electronic method such as Zelle, account transfers, or wire payments.

Stay informed

When it comes to fraud, knowledge is power. Staying up to date on the latest trends and emerging scams is your greatest defense. For additional information on trending fraud tactics and how to avoid them, visit banksneveraskthat.com.

If you notice anything remotely suspicious, play it safe and verify the situation

If you receive a call, text, or email claiming to be from KeyBank that you feel is questionable, hang up the phone and/or do not respond to the message. Immediately contact KeyBank through a known channel by contacting your banker, calling or visiting your local branch, or contacting us through a phone number like 1-800-KEY2YOU. There's no harm in verifying the legitimacy of a request - in fact, we'll be glad you did.

