Trane Technologies: Trane Named America's Most Trusted Residential HVAC Brand for 12th Consecutive Year

Trane Continues to Set the Standard in Consumer Confidence, HVAC Innovation, and Sustainable Solutions Year After Year

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2026 / Trane - by Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, has been named America's Most Trusted HVAC Brand for the 12th consecutive year by Lifestory Research.

The 2026 Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted Study surveyed 12,328 consumers nationwide between January and December 2025 to identify the most trusted HVAC brand. Trane achieved the highest Net Trust Quotient score (113.7) among top HVAC brands and also was ranked the #2 5-star Thermostat Brand in America's Most Trusted Study for the sixth consecutive year.

"Being named America's Most Trusted HVAC brand for the 12th consecutive year speaks to the enduring confidence homeowners place in Trane," said Mark Majocha, President of Residential HVAC at Trane Technologies. "This recognition reinforces our commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering dependable, sustainable solutions that make a real difference in everyday comfort. We remain focused on advancing energy efficiency and environmental stewardship while ensuring comfort and peace of mind for generations to come."

Founded over a decade ago, Lifestory Research's America's Most Trusted study provides valuable insights about consumer trust based on people's honest opinions and experiences over the course of 12 months. Brand trust is measured using the Lifestory Research Net Trust Quotient, where a score of 100 represents the average for all brands included. To be considered for this accolade, brands must achieve sufficient survey responses for a 95% confidence level and a margin of error no greater than 3%. Confidence level results are then compared to peer organizations of comparable size and complexity.

"For twelve consecutive years, Trane has earned and upheld the confidence of homeowners nationwide," said Eric Snider, President of Lifestory Research. "When consumers invest in an HVAC system, they look for proven performance and long-term reliability. Trane's ability to consistently deliver on those expectations has resulted in enduring trust and top confidence ratings."

Trane Technologies continues to lead the industry through its 2030 Sustainability Commitments, including the Gigaton Challenge - its pledge to help customers reduce greenhouse gas emissions by one billion metric tons - and its goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. The company first established science-based climate commitments in 2014 and surpassed its 2020 targets two years ahead of schedule. Trane Technologies remains the first HVAC manufacturer to have both near-and long-term emissions reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

About Trane

Trane - by Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator - creates comfortable, energy efficient indoor environments for commercial and residential applications. For more information, please visit www.trane.com or www.tranetechnologies.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Trane Technologies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Trane Technologies

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/trane-technologies

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Trane Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/trane-r-named-americas-most-trusted-r-residential-hvac-brand-for-12th-1129985