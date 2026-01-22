Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.01.2026
WKN: A3CRZG | ISIN: US2861761029
Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Enters Strategic Talks With Global Shipping Companies to Advance U.S.-Bound Lithium Exports From Sierra Leone

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2026 / Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK), a developer of lithium mining operations in Sierra Leone, today announced that it has begun active discussions with international freight and logistics providers as it evaluates shipping solutions to transport hard-rock lithium from Sierra Leone, Africa to the United States.

The Company is currently engaging with multiple global shipping and freight-forwarding firms to obtain competitive pricing, evaluate transit timelines, and ensure a smooth and efficient process for the shipment of an initial two-container export of raw, hard-rock lithium material. These discussions are focused on reliability, speed, cost efficiency, and regulatory compliance as Elektros works toward initiating its first commercial exports.

"This is an incredibly exciting and meaningful milestone for Elektros," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of Elektros Inc. "Engaging in discussions with leading global shipping companies marks a major step forward in our journey. It reflects the progress we are making and the confidence we have in our lithium project. We believe this moment represents a compelling opportunity not only for our Company, but for investors around the world who want to participate in the future of clean energy, electrification, and responsible resource development."

Lithium remains one of the most critical materials supporting the global transition to electric vehicles, renewable energy storage, and modern electronics. Benzinga has highlighted lithium as the backbone of modern battery technology, powering electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and large-scale energy storage systems that support renewable power infrastructure worldwide.

Reuters has emphasized that lithium has become one of the most strategically important materials of the modern era, noting that it sits at the heart of electric vehicles, grid-scale energy storage, and the global push toward cleaner and more secure energy systems. According to Reuters, demand for lithium is expected to remain strong for decades as governments and industries accelerate investments in electrification and renewable power.

Elon Musk has described lithium-based batteries as "the new oil," emphasizing their critical importance in powering electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and the global transition toward sustainable and environmentally responsible energy solutions.

Electros believes its hard-rock lithium project in Sierra Leone positions the Company at the forefront of supplying critical raw materials into the global battery supply chain. The Company views the selection of the right shipping and logistics partners as a key step toward executing its export strategy and advancing its role as a reliable supplier of lithium to the United States.

About Elektros, Inc.
Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK: ELEK) is focused on developing an artisanal lithium mining operation in Sierra Leone, Africa. The Company's business plan includes exploration, development, and the eventual export of hard-rock lithium to lithium refineries in the United States.

Website: www.elektros.energy

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Elektros Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For additional information, please refer to the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Contact:
Elektros, Inc.
IR and Media Inquiries
Email: ElektrosInc@gmail.com

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-enters-strategic-talks-with-global-shipping-companies-to-advance-u.s.-bound-lit-1130000

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
