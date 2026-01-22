Findings highlight need for clear governance and compliance policies to target "shadow AI" tools and applications

A new survey from Wolters Kluwer Health of healthcare professionals and administrators reveals a growing trend: unauthorized AI tools and apps, known as "shadow AI," are currently being used across hospitals and health systems in the U.S., including for direct patient care. This could raise concerns about patient safety, data privacy, and regulatory compliance. According to the survey, 40% of respondents have encountered an unauthorized AI tool in their organizations, and nearly 20% have used them.

"Doctors and administrators are choosing AI tools for speed and workflow optimization, and when approved options aren't available, they may be taking risks," said Yaw Fellin, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Clinical Decision Support and Provider Solutions, Wolters Kluwer Health. "Shadow AI isn't just a technical issue; it's a governance issue that may raise patient safety concerns. Leaders must act now to close the policy gap around AI use, develop clear compliance guidelines, and ensure that only validated, secure, enterprise-ready AI tools are used in clinical care."

Key healthcare shadow AI survey findings:

Shadow AI is widespread in health systems: Forty percent of healthcare professionals have encountered unauthorized AI tools in the workplace, and nearly 20 percent admit to using them. The top reasons? Half of respondents point to a need for faster workflows. For providers, curiosity and experimentation ranked slightly higher than "better functionality." One in 10 said they had used an unauthorized AI tool for a direct patient care use case.

Forty percent of healthcare professionals have encountered unauthorized AI tools in the workplace, and nearly 20 percent admit to using them. The top reasons? Half of respondents point to a need for faster workflows. For providers, curiosity and experimentation ranked slightly higher than "better functionality." One in 10 said they had used an unauthorized AI tool for a direct patient care use case. Gaps in policy development and awareness: Administrators are three times more likely to be actively involved in healthcare AI policy development than providers (30% vs. 9%), suggesting policy ownership is more centralized within hospital administrative roles. When it comes to awareness however, 29 percent of providers are aware of the main policies versus 17 percent of administrators.

Administrators are three times more likely to be actively involved in healthcare AI policy development than providers (30% vs. 9%), suggesting policy ownership is more centralized within hospital administrative roles. When it comes to awareness however, 29 percent of providers are aware of the main policies versus 17 percent of administrators. A majority of healthcare professionals use AI tools and believe AI will have a positive impact on healthcare: More than half of healthcare professionals frequently use AI tools or rely on AI tools for their work. Healthcare professionals express strong optimism about AI's impact on healthcare, with nearly 90 percent agreeing or strongly agreeing that AI will significantly improve healthcare within the next five years. The top use for AI for both providers (60%) and administrators (78%) was data analysis indicating deep integration into workflow.

More than half of healthcare professionals frequently use AI tools or rely on AI tools for their work. Healthcare professionals express strong optimism about AI's impact on healthcare, with nearly 90 percent agreeing or strongly agreeing that AI will significantly improve healthcare within the next five years. The top use for AI for both providers (60%) and administrators (78%) was data analysis indicating deep integration into workflow. Patient safety is a top concern: Both providers (25%) and administrators (26%) rank patient safety as their top concern around AI in healthcare. Among administrators, patient safety is the top overall concern, followed by concerns about privacy and data breaches. Providers rank inaccurate outputs as their second biggest concern, with administrators ranking privacy second.

Both providers (25%) and administrators (26%) rank patient safety as their top concern around AI in healthcare. Among administrators, patient safety is the top overall concern, followed by concerns about privacy and data breaches. Providers rank inaccurate outputs as their second biggest concern, with administrators ranking privacy second. Health data security is also a worry: Nearly a quarter (23%) of healthcare professionals express concern about privacy and security risks associated with AI in healthcare, highlighting fears of healthcare data breaches, unauthorized access, and the need for robust protection measures.

The shadow AI survey findings echoed the perspective of Scott Simeone, SVP and Chief Information Officer at Tufts Medicine:

"GenAI is showing high potential for creating value in healthcare but scaling it depends less on the technology and more on the maturity of organizational governance. While progress has been made in governance, there is still work to be done to evolve tools for control and monitoring, so they scale for clinical contexts. As clinical use grows, health systems need enterprise-grade controls, transparency, and literacy-so clinicians and patients understand when AI is supporting decisions, how it works, and where human judgment remains essential."

See more information on the Wolters Kluwer healthcare shadow AI survey.

Survey conducted online by CITE Research, Inc. for Wolters Kluwer Health, December 2025, to 518 healthcare professionals evenly divided between providers and administrators.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in Health, Tax Accounting, Financial Corporate Compliance, Legal Regulatory, and Corporate Performance ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2024 annual revenues of €5.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260122063603/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Suzanne Moran

Associate Director, External Communications

Wolters Kluwer Health

+1 781-255-5843

suzanne.moran@wolterskluwer.com