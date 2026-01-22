FatPipe Networks: FatPipe Inc. Ranked #1 for Product and #1 for Support in Info-Tech Research Group's 2026 SD-WAN Midmarket Report

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2026 / FatPipe, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATN) ("FatPipe" or the "Company"), a pioneer in enterprise-class, application-aware, secure Software-Defined Wide Area Network ("SD-WAN") solutions that provide the highest levels of reliability, security, and optimization for Wide Area Networks (WANs), is pleased to announce that the global research and advisory firm, Info-Tech Research Group, has identified FatPipe Inc. #1 for Product and #1 for Support in its 2026 SD-WAN Midmarket Report. The report findings are based on data from user reviews on the firm's SoftwareReviews platform, the leading source for insights on the software provider landscape. FatPipe is a pioneer in Software-Defined Wide Area Networking (SD-WAN) technology, delivering secure, high-performance connectivity solutions for enterprises across the globe. Net Emotional Footprint" (NEF) measures overall user sentiment for a software product or vendor, going beyond features to gauge feelings like trust, reliability, and delight, resulting in a score (often -100 to +100) reflecting the user's emotional connection, indicating strong user satisfaction or dissatisfaction.

Net Emotional Footprint (+97%)

Respectful Service Experience (+100%)

Integrity in Conflict Resolution (+100%)

Product Reliability (+100%)

Continuously Improving Innovation (+95%)

These scores are aggregated to result in emotional response ratings (Net Emotional Footprint). FatPipe Inc. received a Net Emotional Footprint of +97 with strong scores in Service Experience, Conflict Resolution, Strategy and Innovation, and Product Impact.

FatPipe's recognition in the report highlights its industry-leading SD-WAN solutions, which deliver enterprise-grade performance, secure application-aware routing, and seamless failover across hybrid networks. Its integrated cybersecurity stack, including SASE features and real-time monitoring, ensures uninterrupted connectivity and enhanced visibility, even during outages or security incidents.

"We're honored to be recognized once again as the leader in this report. Our team continues to be committed to delivering enterprise-grade SD-WAN solutions with unmatched performance, security, and ease of management, which remain our top priority along with providing the best support in the industry," said Sanchaita Data, President and CTO of FatPipe Inc.

Info-Tech's Emotional Footprint Award is based on authentic user-review data, collected and meticulously verified. The Data Quadrant Award is based on verified feedback from IT and business professionals and indicates product rankings and categorization.

This recognition underscores FatPipe's ongoing commitment to innovation, reliability, and delivering measurable value to enterprise customers worldwide. Being named a leader by Info-Tech Research Group underscores the trust customers place in FatPipe and its mission to simplify and secure network infrastructure.

To learn more about FatPipe's award-winning SD-WAN and cybersecurity solutions, visit www.fatpipeinc.com or connect with the team at sales123@fatpipeinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, including statements relating to the Company's expectations regarding the completion, timing and size of its proposed public offering and listing may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," or other similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations and are inherently subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the consummation of the offering and other risks described in FatPipe's registration statement on Form S-1, as it may be amended from time to time. Except as required by law, FatPipe expressly disclaims a duty to provide updates to forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or other occurrences.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. It provides unbiased research and advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and informed decisions. Info-Tech's divisions include SoftwareReviews for software buying insights and McLean & Company for HR research.

About FatPipe, Inc.

FatPipe pioneered the concept of software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and hybrid WANs that eliminate the need for hardware and software or cooperation from ISPs and allows companies and service providers to control multi-link network traffic. FatPipe introduced a full single stack cybersecurity solution designed to be sold to the same customer profile, and buyer as FatPipe. FatPipe currently has 13 U.S. patents related to multipath, software-defined networking. FatPipe products are sold by 200+ resellers worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.fatpipeinc.com.

Follow us on X @FatPipe_Inc.

Company Contact Info

IR.Press@fatpipeinc.com Please contact the company through this email, for scheduling a conversation with senior management. Responses will be provided within 24 business hours.

Contacts:

FatPipe Networks

+1 801.683-5656 x 1140

press132@fatpipeinc.com

SOURCE: FatPipe Networks

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/fatpipe-inc.-ranked-%231-for-product-and-%231-for-support-in-info-tec-1130015