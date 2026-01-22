Perpetuals.com: Perpetuals Featured in CoinDesk for its AI-Powered Derivatives Platform

TOKYO, JP / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2026 / Perpetuals.com Ltd (NASDAQ:PDC) ("Perpetuals"), a provider of an AI-driven derivatives trading platform, today announced that it has been recently featured in CoinDesk, a publication covering blockchain and financial technology. The feature highlights the platform's approach to derivatives markets and its launch by industry veterans with experience in European digital asset trading and market infrastructure.

Perpetual Markets Ltd. was founded by Patrick Gruhn and Robin Matzke, former FTX Europe trading specialists and digital asset entrepreneurs, and acquired by Earlyworks Co., Ltd. The CoinDesk coverage recognizes Perpetuals' use of advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence to enhance traditional crypto derivative products and to embed fairness, transparency, and risk intelligence into core trading services.

"Being featured in CoinDesk reflects growing interest in our platform," said Patrick Gruhn, Co-CEO of Perpetuals. "Our mission is to bridge the gap between traditional financial derivatives infrastructure and cutting-edge blockchain AI systems - delivering products that empower traders and institutions with improved transparency and risk management."

The CoinDesk article highlights that Perpetuals leverages AI models to enable 24/7 regulated trading, self-clearing execution, and blockchain-based settlement infrastructure. These capabilities are designed to address inefficiencies in the derivatives space.

Key platform differentiators include:

AI-Enhanced Derivatives Trading: Machine learning models trained on market data to analyze risk, liquidity, and trader behavior.

Regulated and Compliant Framework: Engineered to meet evolving global regulatory standards while providing robust risk management.

Blockchain Settlement: Decentralized settlement infrastructure enhancing transparency, auditability, and security.

Nasdaq Listing: Perpetuals' stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker PDC.

Perpetuals continues to invest in expanding its product suite, with plans to introduce additional AI-driven derivatives, tokenized structured products, and hybrid instruments that combine traditional financial engineering with decentralized ledger technologies.

https://www.coindesk.com/business/2026/01/20/former-ftx-eu-trading-specialists-unveil-perpetuals-com-an-ai-powered-derivatives-platform

About Perpetuals.com Ltd:

Perpetuals.com (NASDAQ:PDC) is a financial technology company combining blockchain infrastructure and artificial intelligence to transform digital asset trading. The proprietary exchange platform operations of Perpetuals.com Group - founded by Patrick Gruhn, Robin Matzke, and Nayia Ziourti - are being integrated into the company's proprietary blockchain solution to form Perpetuals.com. Perpetuals.com develops and operates Kronos X, a proprietary multi-asset exchange platform and blockchain-based settlement solution fully compliant with European regulations including MiFID II, MiCA, DORA, and EMIR. The company provides financial market infrastructure as a service from Equinix FR2 in Frankfurt, Germany, alongside Eurex and Xetra, enabling clients to operate 24/7 trading of crypto spot, derivatives, tokenized securities, and structured products. Kronos X clients include CySEC-licensed Multilateral Trading Facilities with EU MTF equivalence recognized in the United States, Australia, and Hong Kong.

The Perpetuals.com team pioneered regulated tokenized financial products, including Pre-IPO contracts for Coinbase, Airbnb, and Robinhood-as reported by Forbes-as well as tokenized stocks traded on Binance, FTX, Bittrex, and other major exchanges. Building on machine learning analysis of millions of retail trade transactions, the company has developed AI-powered risk intelligence that predicts trading outcomes in real-time-optimizing derivatives hedging operations while enabling enhanced client protection in prediction markets. A new prediction market system based on the proprietary AI model is planned to be announced in Q2 2026.

For more information, visit group.perpetuals.com.

Trademark Information: Kronos X is a registered trademark in the European Union under filing number 019097099. Perpetuals.com is the subject of a pending trademark application in the European Union under filing number 019186468.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Words such as "expect", "will", "positions", "advancing", "aligning", and other similar expressions may indicate forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements contain such words. These statements reflect the Company's current view with respect to future events, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including regulatory approvals, completion of the announced transaction, market conditions, and risks detailed in the Company's SEC filings, and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, and contingencies. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions set out by the Company underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. Individuals are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

For Media Please Contact:

PR@PERPETUALS.COM

For Investor Related Questions Please Contact:

IR@PERPETUALS.COM

SOURCE: Perpetuals.com

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/perpetuals-featured-in-coindesk-for-its-ai-powered-derivatives-platfo-1130019