

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alcoa Corp. (AA) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $226 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $202 million, or $0.76 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Alcoa Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $335 million or $1.26 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.1% to $3.449 billion from $3.486 billion last year.



Alcoa Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



