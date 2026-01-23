

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CSX Corp (CSX) released a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $646 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $880 million, or $0.45 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 7.1% to $3.42 billion from $3.68 billion last year.



CSX Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $646 Mln. vs. $880 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.34 vs. $0.45 last year. -Revenue: $3.42 Bln vs. $3.68 Bln last year.



