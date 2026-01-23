Anzeige
23.01.2026 06:35 Uhr
NYAB AB: NYAB signs major railway infrastructure contract in Bergslagen worth approximately SEK 238 million

NYAB has signed an extensive agreement with the Swedish Transport Administration (Trafikverket) to upgrade the Silverhöjden rail line between Ställdalen and Grängesberg in the Bergslagen region. The contract, valued at approximately SEK 238 million (EUR 22 million), strengthens the company's position as a supplier of complex railway infrastructure.

The project includes extensive track replacement to an elevated profile along the 17.5-kilometre railway section. In addition, ten track switches will be replaced, together with measures to improve drainage, as well as repainting of the steel bridge over the Ställdalsån river.

These upgrades will raise the line's overall standard, increase capacity, and improve operational reliability across the rail system. The assignment forms a central part of the ongoing effort to modernise and future-proof vital transport corridors in the region.

The contract also includes new sub-ballast, a new overhead contact line, and reconstruction of level crossings, measures that together will create a more robust and higher-capacity rail installation.

"With the planned improvements, the line will reach standards comparable to double-track operation, significantly increasing robustness and making the infrastructure more resilient to future transport needs," says Anel Bajramovic, Site Manager Railworks at NYAB.

"We are proud to contribute our expertise in complex railway infrastructure and appreciate the continued trust placed in us by the Swedish Transport Administration. Together, we are strengthening an important part of the Swedish railway network and driving forward the modernisation of the infrastructure," says Jakob Sahlander, Site Manager Construction at NYAB.

Construction is scheduled to begin in April 2026 and is planned for completion in November the same year.

Contact for Press and Investor Relation:

Erik Petersen

VP Corporate Affairs, Head of Communications and IR, NYAB

erik.petersen@nyabgroup.com

+46 70 880 42 23

For further information, please contact:

Anel Bajramovic, Site Manager Railworks, NYAB Mälardalen

anel.bajramovic@nyabgroup.com

+46 70 270 95 75

About NYAB
NYAB enables the progress of society for future generations with extensive experience from complex and challenging projects. We provide engineering, construction, and maintenance services within infrastructure, industrial construction, and energy. Our main markets are Sweden, Finland, and Norway. We have approximately 1100 employees, and our stock is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden. The group is headquartered in Luleå, Sweden.

