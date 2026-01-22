Teneo AI AB: Teneo AI publishes preliminary results and update of the development of the fourth quarter 2025 and full year 2025

Teneo.ai (SSME:TENEO) (the "Company" or "Teneo"), the enterprise AI product provider for contact centers, today announces preliminary results and an update of the development of the fourth quarter 2025 and full year 2025.

The Company is expected to report net sales of approximately 18 (27) MSEK and 86 (84) MSEK for the fourth quarter 2025 and for the full year 2025, respectively. SaaS ARR is expected to amount to approximately 57 (75) MSEK in the fourth quarter 2025. The Company is expected to report adjusted EBITDA of approximately -6 (-2) MSEK and -16 (-22) MSEK for the fourth quarter 2025 and for the full year 2025 respectively. The fourth quarter 2025 preliminary sales numbers are below expectations, and the deviation has been especially visible in December 2025.

The deviation in sales and SaaS ARR in the fourth quarter (in particular December) 2025 stems from a dispute with a reselling partner in the US (the "Partner"), as further described below.

The Company's pipeline for new customers is continuing to develop favorably. Teneo is progressing the sales pipeline and are in the last stage of the sales process with two prospects, and continues to have strong momentum with new customers, inter alia as a result of a newly initiated procedure of differentiating the technology early in the process by building pilots.

The Company's cash position amounted to 17 MSEK on December 31, 2025. The lender of the Company's 5-year PIK loan of 250 MSEK, Capital Four, has waived the year-end 30 MSEK minimum liquidity covenant. The board of directors of the Company has resolved on initiating a process to raise additional financing.

About Teneo AI AB

Teneo.ai (SSME:TENEO)?delivers the most advanced Agentic AI solutions for contact center automation-helping enterprises resolve customer inquiries faster, reduce wait times, and elevate service quality. Our AI Agents achieve up to 99% accuracy, automate over 60% of interactions, and enable up to 50% in operational cost savings.

Trusted by global leaders like AT&T, HelloFresh, Swisscom, and Telefónica, the Teneo platform combines Conversational AI, Generative AI, and Large Language Models to drive measurable improvements in containment, first contact resolution (FCR), CSAT, NPS, and overall CX efficiency.

Teneo-powered AI Agents handle millions of conversations daily across voice and digital channels with enterprise-grade scalability and performance. Our patented technology integrates seamlessly with leading CCaaS and CX platforms-including Genesys, Five9, Microsoft, AWS, Google, and NICE-maximizing automation without disrupting existing workflows.

We make your AI Agents the smartest-delivering consistent, human-like experiences that accelerate growth and ROI.

Teneo.ai is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm with short name TENEO. Redeye is the Company's Certified Adviser.

Learn more at?www.teneo.ai/investors.