Leidos Holdings, Inc.: Leidos, OpenAI deploying AI to transform federal operations

RESTON, Va., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) and OpenAI are partnering to deploy artificial intelligence in support of national priorities, including boosting the efficiency and effectiveness of government agencies.

The companies plan on integrating Open AI-powered generative and agentic AI into the core workflows of customers in strategic markets including digital modernization, health services, national security and infrastructure, and defense. Those are the foundations of Leidos' NorthStar 2030 growth strategy.

"Leidos and OpenAI are harnessing the transformative power of AI to help improve how federal agencies operate," said Leidos Chief Technology Officer Ted Tanner. "With OpenAI's most powerful models in a secure configuration designed to protect Leidos and customer data, we're working together to enhance productivity and accelerate product development and delivery."

Joseph Larson, vice president of government at OpenAI, said, "Government adoption of AI has to start with trust, security and mission relevance. With Leidos' deep understanding of federal operations and OpenAI's leading AI technology, we are supporting agencies as they move beyond experimentation and into real-world deployment that improves efficiency, resilience and public service."

In addition to building OpenAI innovation into their core operational systems, every Leidos customer will benefit from Leidos' internal automation and accelerated product design and delivery thanks to the thousands of Leidos employees now leveraging OpenAI's ChatGPT and API Platform daily.

"Our IT strategy includes putting effective, scaled AI tools into the hands of our employees across the globe," said Tanner. "With OpenAI, we're going beyond generative AI to develop custom agentic workflows that make us noticeably more efficient. We're integrating OpenAI's models with our own AI tools to accelerate how we perform a range of knowledge work, including global threat assessments, supply chain monitoring and deepfake detection."

About Leidos

Leidos is an industry and technology leader serving government and commercial customers with smarter, more efficient digital and mission innovations. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with 47,000 global employees, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $16.7 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2025. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com .

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company. Our mission is to ensure that artificial generative intelligence benefits all of humanity.

