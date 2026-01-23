Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 23.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold vor 5.000-USD-Marke: Über 2 Mio. Unzen Gold - und trotzdem erst 63 Mio. USD Börsenwert?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A4AN8F | ISIN: SE0025012032 | Ticker-Symbol: VRTB
Frankfurt
23.01.26 | 11:32
75,48 Euro
-1,44 % -1,11
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VIRTUNE BITCOIN PRIME ETP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIRTUNE BITCOIN PRIME ETP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
76,3076,7717:43
76,2076,6917:43
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.01.2026 15:54 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Virtune AB (Publ): Virtune Announces Upcoming 10:1 Share Split for the Virtune Bitcoin Prime ETP (VIRBTCP)

Stockholm, January 23, 2026 - Virtune AB (Publ) today announces an upcoming 10:1 share split of the Virtune Bitcoin Prime ETP (ticker: VIRBTCP). The share split will not affect the total value of investors' holdings, and no action is required from investors. The share split is intended to facilitate trading in smaller denominations and thereby support improved trading liquidity and accessibility.

Key information regarding the share split

The share split will take effect at market open on February 2, 2026 in all markets where the product is available-

Under the share split, each existing share of the Virtune Bitcoin Prime ETP will be split into ten (10) new shares. As a result, the NAV per share will be reduced by a factor of ten. The total value of each investor's holding will remain unchanged, as the increase in the number of shares will be fully offset by the corresponding decrease in NAV per share.

Illustrative example

If an investor owns 100 shares of the Virtune Bitcoin Prime ETP prior to the 10:1 share split, the holding will automatically be adjusted to 1,000 shares after the split. At the same time, the NAV per share will be reduced by a factor of ten. The total value of the investment remains unchanged.

The product name and ticker will remain unchanged:

  • Product name: Virtune Bitcoin Prime ETP
  • Ticker: VIRBTCP

In connection with the share split, the ETP will be assigned a new ISIN and WKN. Apart from this technical change, all other product characteristics remain unchanged, including exposure and fee structure.

No action is required from investors. The share split will be carried out automatically through the clearing system.

The final terms reflecting the share split will be available as of February 2, 2026.

Product information

ETP: Virtune Bitcoin Prime ETP
Bloomberg code: VIRBTCP SS
Ticker: VIRBTCP
Settlement currency: SEK
Exchanges: Nasdaq Stockholm, Deutsche Börse Xetra
Trading currencies: SEK, EUR

Security identifiers:

Old ISIN: SE0025012032
New ISIN: SE0027598038
Old WKN: A4AN8F
New WKN: A4ARCR

ETP nameTickerSplit RatioLast day of trading with old ISINFirst day of trading with new ISIN
Virtune Bitcoin Prime ETPVIRBTCP10:1January 30, 2026February 2, 2026



Press contact

Christopher Kock, CEO Virtune AB (Publ)
Christopher@virtune.com
+46 70 073 45 64

Virtune with its headquarters in Stockholm is a fully regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange traded products on regulated European exchanges.

With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.

Cryptocurrency investments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice. Investments are made at your own risk. Securities may increase or decrease in value, and there is no guarantee that you will recover your invested capital. Please read the prospectus, KID, terms at www.virtune.com-


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.