Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2026) - Delta Resources Limited (TSXV: DLTA) (OTC Pink: DTARF) (FSE: 6GO1) ("Delta" or "the Company") announces that effective immediately, Mr. Justin Reid has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Reid has stepped down in order to dedicate his full attention to his CEO responsibilities at Troilus Mining Corp as they work towards a mine re-start. Delta thanks Mr. Reid for his contributions and service during his tenure on the Board.

The Company is pleased to note that Mr. Reid will continue to maintain a strong relationship with Delta, remaining a trusted advisor to the Company and a shareholder. Delta values his ongoing support and industry insight and looks forward to continuing to benefit from his experience in an advisory capacity.

Mr. Reid comments, "I consider Delta's projects among the preeminent exploration properties in Canada. Work to date is setting the stage for resource definition adjacent to existing infrastructure allowing for rapid development within a pro-development jurisdiction. I leave the Delta Board in a position of strength as they move the project to the next phase. I will continue to support the Company and Team."

The Board and management wish Mr. Reid continued success in his endeavors at Troilus Mining Corp.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Qualified Person

Daniel Boudreau, P.Geo., Manager of Exploration at Delta Resources Limited, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its Delta-1 project in Ontario, Canada, where the Company discovered a large gold deposit 50 km west of Thunder Bay, at surface and adjacent to the Trans-Canada highway. To date, the gold deposit is 2.5 km long, from surface to 300 m depth. Highlights include drill intercepts such as 5.92 g/t Au over 31 m (incl. 14.8 g/t Au over 11.9 m), and 1.79 g/t Au over 128.5 m. The property covers 297 square kilometres where Delta has identified multiple corridors of intense alteration and deformation, on strike with, and to the south of the Eureka gold zone and that has yet to be thoroughly explored.

We seek safe harbor.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

Some statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases (including negative or grammatical variations) or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and involves risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual facts to differ materially. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by management. The forward-looking information contained in this press release constitutes management's current estimates, as of the date of this press release, with respect to the matters covered thereby. We expect that these estimates will change as new information is received. While we may elect to update these estimates at any time, we do not undertake to update any estimate at any particular time or in response to any event.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/281458

Source: Delta Resources Limited