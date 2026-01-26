

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nitto Denko Corporation (ND5.F) revealed earnings for nine months of JPY105.703 billion



The company's earnings totaled JPY105.703 billion, or JPY155.82 per share. This compares with JPY108.689 billion, or JPY154.78 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.0% to JPY786.195 billion from JPY778.285 billion last year.



Nitto Denko Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY105.703 Bln. vs. JPY108.689 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY155.82 vs. JPY154.78 last year. -Revenue: JPY786.195 Bln vs. JPY778.285 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: JPY Next quarter revenue guidance: JPY Full year EPS guidance: JPY 200.56 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.027 T



