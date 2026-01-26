Highlights:

The Anik JV property is adjacent to IAMGOLD's Nelligan Gold Deposit

Anik straddles the eastern continuation of the Nelligan Deformation Zone (NDZ), host to Nelligan Gold Deposit and on parallel gold structures immediately to the north of the NDZ.

Drilling is underway in the north-central portion of the Anik property, with a planned program of 8 holes totaling 1,600 metres.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2026) - Auriginal Mining Corp. (TSXV: AUME) ("Auriginal" or the "Company"), in partnership with IAMGOLD Corporation (TSX: IMG) (NYSE: IAG) ("IAMGOLD"), is pleased to announce that diamond drilling of the Anik JV property has commenced to test new high-priority gold targets. The Anik property in immediately adjacent to the northern boundary of IAMGOLD's prolific Nelligan Gold Project, 40 km SW of Chapais, Quebec. Access to the property is via paved Highway 113 N, which links Chapais to Chibougamau, and via forestry gravel roads that reach all points on the property.

"We are excited to have IAMGOLD as a JV partner to advance the Anik gold project," said Peter Cashin, Auriginal's Chief Executive Officer. "The property, being adjacent and to the east of the Nelligan gold project and one of Quebec's premier gold project developments, provides us with an opportunity to supplement the significant resource potential of the area. We are monitoring IAMGOLD's developments on their drilling plans and look forward to updates as the drilling progresses."

Figure 1 - 2026 Anik JV Project Exploration Drilling Program Proposal

Anik Project Exploration History

The Anik property has been the subject of a comprehensive geological, geophysical, rock and soil geochemical, and diamond-drilling programs between 2014 and 2025. The property straddles the eastern continuation of the geology and structure that hosts IAMGOLD's Nelligan Gold Deposit1. The focus of historical work was on drill-testing gold potential of the eastern continuation of the Nelligan Deformation Zone. To date, the best intersections on the property were retuned from the Opawica West target area, which intersected 2.82 g/t Au over 6.3 m, including 9.76 g/t Au over 1.5 m (BH ANK-22-29) and 1.46 g/t Au over 6.6 m, including 4.84 g/t Au over 0.6 m (ANK-24-39).

2026 Proposed Drill Program

IAMGOLD, as operator of the program, has commenced a 8-hole, 1,600 m drill program to test gold targets in the North central part of the Anik property (see Figure 1). The program is designed to test important geophysical, geological and structural targets identified on this part of the property. Drilling is progressing well and has commenced the third hole of the program. Drilling is expected to be completed in February.

Terms of the Auriginal-IAMGOLD Anik Joint Venture

The ANIK Project was an Earn-In and Joint Venture Agreement between IAMGOLD Corporation (IAMGOLD) and Kintavar Exploration Inc. (currently Auriginal) comprising a total of 96 designated cells for a total surface area of 5,374.56 hectares (or 53.75 km²). Under the terms of the Agreement signed on May 26, 2020, Kintavar granted IAMGOLD an option to earn up to an 80% interest in the Project.

IAMGOLD had a First Option to acquire 75% undivided interest in the Anik project in consideration of: (a) staged cash payments totalling $600,000, and (b) the completion of $4,000,000 in exploration expenditures on the Project over a period of 5 years. All the option terms were met by IAMGOLD for the 5th and last Year of the Option Agreement on May 26, 2025. IAMGOLD has exercised its First Option to acquire a 75% undivided interest in the property. The ANIK project is now owned 75% by IAMGOLD and 25% by Auriginal.

About Auriginal Mining Corp.

Auriginal is a Quebec-focused copper and gold company with one of the province's largest and most diversified exploration portfolios. Its 100%-owned flagship Roger Project, located in the Chibougamau district, hosts a known gold-copper deposit with strong potential to host volcanic-hosted polymetallic massive sulphide deposits. With a diversified pipeline of greenfield projects across Quebec's best-known mining regions and backed by the Ore Group's proven exploration and capital markets team Auriginal has a clear focus on discovery and growth for copper, zinc and gold. The company is well-positioned to immediately execute an aggressive exploration and acquisition strategy and attract broader market attention. Further details on Auriginal are available on the company website at https://auriginal.ca/.

Qualified Person Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Charles Beaudry, P.Geo (1202) and géo. (311), a Director of Auriginal and a Qualified Person as defined in "NI 43-101".

For further information, please contact:

Cautionary Statement

Certain information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements)", including details about the business of Auriginal Mining. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Auriginal Mining expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the Auriginal Mining's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, environmental risks, operational risks, competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility. Although the Company believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, its forward-looking statements have been based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. Risks, uncertainties, material assumptions and other factors that could affect actual results are discussed in Auriginal Mining's public disclosure documents available at www.sedarplus.ca. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date of this document and, except as required by applicable law, Auriginal Mining does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Figure 1 - 2026 Anik JV Project Exploration Drilling Program Proposal

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3259/281540_4174564954e868b3_002full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/281540

Source: Auriginal Mining Corp.