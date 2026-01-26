Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2026) - Aleen Inc. (CSE: ALEN.U), a digital wellness company, announces the rollout of enhanced navigation features within the Personal Account, its user-facing service for managing wellness information.

The improvements focus on simplifying how users browse, locate, and interact with their wellness documents. By offering more intuitive menus, faster access paths, and clearer categorization, the updates aim to make personal wellness information easier to explore and understand.

Looking ahead, Aleen Inc. plans to continue refining the Personal Account experience throughout 2026, with additional enhancements to interactivity and data visualization, helping users engage with their wellness insights more effectively.

About Aleen Inc.

Aleen Inc. operates as a digital wellness and well-being insights company. Its platform transforms personal wellness information into simple, personalized insights that promote greater self-awareness and balance in daily life. Aleen's mission is to empower individuals with knowledge and clarity through responsible use of technology and data.

For more information, visit www.aleen.ca.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future plans and developments by Aleen Inc. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Aleen Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as required by law.

