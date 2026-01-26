

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - Consumer goods giant Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (3RB.DE), on Monday issued a statement clarifying that it has not been subject to a product recall in the Philippines, correcting a recent media report.



The company emphasized that the Mead Johnson Nutrition product mentioned in the article, Enfamil ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula, is not registered or marketed in the Philippines.



