TCC Foundation Receives $400,000 KeyBank Grant to Expand Career Support for Students

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 26, 2026 / Tacoma Community College (TCC) is expanding its efforts to guide students into careers and four-year institutions thanks to a new $400,000 grant from the KeyBank Foundation. The college announced the award on Jan. 20, describing it as the largest grant KeyBank has given to any community or technical college in the South Puget Sound region.

The funding will establish a new "Career Navigator" position-formally titled the Degree Transfer Agreement (DTA) Navigator-who will work directly with students pursuing an associate degree. The role is designed to help learners either transition smoothly to a university or enter the workforce immediately after completing their program at TCC.

The new navigator will join TCC's Career Center as part of its Career Navigator Initiative, which blends career-connected learning, internship coordination, entrepreneurship coaching and individualized advising. While the position will serve all students, the college says it will place a special emphasis on supporting first-generation and low-income students, two groups that often have limited access to personalized academic and career guidance.

College leaders say the approach has already proved effective.

"Students have told us how critically important and meaningful it has been to receive this kind of one-on-one advising," said TCC President Dr. Ivan L. Harrell. "There are so many opportunities here at TCC, and this new navigator position will get students the support they need with career and transfer opportunities. Receiving this generous grant is a recognition of the importance of this commitment to our students, and we deeply appreciate KeyBank for believing in our work and in our community."

KeyBank leaders say the investment reflects the bank's mission to expand access to opportunity.

"At KeyBank, our mission is to help our communities thrive, and that means removing barriers," said Brian Marlow, KeyBank's Washington State Market President. "Given the changes in the modern workplace and job market, even highly motivated students can struggle to secure well-paying jobs without a helping hand."

I.V. Reeves, KeyBank's Regional Corporate Responsibility Officer, emphasized the importance of leveling the playing field.

"This position will help ensure that all students graduate with the skills, confidence and adaptability needed to navigate lifelong learning and work," Reeves said.

Emily Mendez-Bryant, Executive Director of the TCC Foundation, helped lead the grant effort. She said the partnership with KeyBank is an example of how strategic investment can create lasting change.

"This is the kind of partnership that transforms lives, systems and communities," she said. "With this investment, we can continue to support students quickly and compassionately, whether it's connecting them with career and academic resources or helping them respond to personal life needs. We are all about student success here at TCC, and we thank KeyBank for their long-standing partnership with us and for being part of our story."

