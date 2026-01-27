

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche (RO.SW, ROG.SW) reported positive topline results from CT388-103, a Phase II clinical trial of CT-388, an investigational dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist being developed for the treatment of obesity. The study found that once-weekly subcutaneous injections of CT-388 resulted in significant and clinically meaningful placebo-adjusted weight loss of 22.5% without reaching a weight loss plateau at 48 weeks. The company noted that a clear dose-response relationship on the weight loss was observed. Also, 73% of participants who were pre-diabetic at baseline and treated with CT-388 at 24 mg achieved normal blood glucose levels at week 48 compared to 7.5% in the placebo group.



Levi Garraway, Roche's Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development, said: 'The robust weight loss combined with a well-tolerated safety profile reinforces our confidence in the clinical development programme as we advance to Phase III trials.'



In the SIX Swiss Exchange, Roche shares closed trading Monday at 350.50 Swiss francs, up 0.69%.



