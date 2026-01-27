Bittium Oyj: Bittium Enters Into an Agreement with NATO Communications and Information Agency NCIA and Strengthens Its Role in Defense as a Key Supplier of Security Technology

Bittium Corporation

Press Release

Bittium Enters Into an Agreement with NATO Communications and Information Agency NCIA and Strengthens Its Role in Defense as a Key Supplier of Security Technology

Bittium Corporation press release on January 27, 2026, at 09.00 am (CET +1)

Bittium has entered into a Basic Ordering Agreement (BOA) with the NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCIA). This agreement designates Bittium as a preferred supplier for the NCIA and NATO member countries, enabling accelerated procurement of Bittium's secure mobile communications devices, software, and accessories. The agreement covers Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) solutions that NATO uses to maintain its technological edge and respond to cyber threats.

"Bittium is a trusted forerunner and supplier of defense and security technologies, and the agreement with NATO further streamlines the ability of member countries to procure our high-quality security solutions. We are very proud of this milestone, as it enables us to support NATO and its member nations in advancing cybersecurity and critical capabilities", said Tommi Kangas, Senior Vice President of Bittium's Defense & Security business segment.

Solutions offered under the agreement include secure Bittium Tough Mobile smartphones as well as quantum-safe Bittium SafeMove® and Bittium Secure Call software solutions that provide encrypted connectivity, secure communication, and comprehensive device and application management. The multi-platform software solutions support Android, iOS, and Microsoft Windows to enable organization-wide secure communications. The Bittium SafeMove® Mobile VPN encryption solution also supports hybrid networking and ensures secure interoperability across tactical networks and 4G/5G mobile networks.

Bittium's solutions are used globally by over 75,000 users and enable absolute security for mitigating the ever-increasing cyber threats faced by government agencies, defense forces, law enforcement, and critical infrastructure organizations. Bittium Tough Mobile 2 C is an information security solution approved for NATO Restricted-level use and secures mobile communications between government officials and authorities. Both the Tough Mobile 2 C and the recently launched Bittium Tough Mobile 3 smartphone eliminate the need of having separate devices for personal and professional use, which streamlines workflows without compromising data boundaries. This is enabled by a unique dual operating system, meaning two completely isolated, hardened environments. Users can easily switch between the environments via dual-boot, ensuring total separation of personal and professional use.



Further information:

Tommi Kangas

Senior Vice President, Defense & Security

Tel. +358 40 344 2789 (group communications)

Email: defense(a)bittium.com

Distribution:

Main media



Bittium - Defense & Security

As a trusted supplier in the Defense & Security market with 40 years of experience in advanced radio communication technologies, we provide next-generation resilient and mobile tactical communications systems for defense forces and secure communication solutions for governments and authorities. Our products and systems for tactical communications bring broadband data and voice seamlessly to all troops across multi-domain operations. The offering is completed by mobile devices and cyber security solutions certified up to CONFIDENTIAL and NATO RESTRICTED levels. In addition to the products and systems supplied to the Defense & Security market, Bittium offers solutions focused on measuring and processing of biosignals as well as R&D services and wireless embedded solutions. Bittium's net sales in 2024 were EUR 85.2 million and operating profit EUR 8.6 million. Bittium is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.bittium.com

Follow us on social media

LinkedIn X Instagram Facebook YouTube

Android is a trademark of Google LLC. Microsoft and Windows are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies. iOS is a trademark or a registered trademark of Cisco in the U.S. and other countries.