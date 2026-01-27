Dynamite Blockchain Corp: Dynamite Blockchain Announces Major Milestone in its Digital Asset Holding

The Company's KASYA holdings begin trading on the AscendEX Exchange

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / Dynamite Blockchain Corp. (the "Company" or "Dynamite") (CSE:KAS)(OTC PINK:CRYBF) pleased to announce, further to its news release dated November 13, 2025, that the Kasya token (the "Kasya Token"), the native utility token of the Kasya AI smart agent platform built on the Kaspa ecosystem, has been listed on AscendEX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange. Trading began on January 26, 2026, according to announcements made by AscendEX1.

The AscendEX listing represents a significant milestone for Kasya, marking the project's first major centralized exchange listing, which is expected to provide enhanced liquidity, broader global access, and improved price discovery for the Kasya Token.

A Key Milestone for the Kasya Ecosystem

Kasya is a voice-first AI smart agent platform designed to enable users to interact with blockchain applications, manage digital assets, and perform on-chain actions through natural language voice commands. The AscendEX listing is expected to meaningfully expand Kasya's reach as it advances toward broader platform adoption and continued product development.

As the Kaspa ecosystem evolves-particularly with the anticipated rollout of smart contract functionality2-Kasya is positioned to deepen on-chain integrations and expand the utility of its token across decentralized finance applications and AI-driven blockchain services.

Strategic Importance to Dynamite

Dynamite holds a strategic position in Kasya as part of its broader Utility-Token Ecosystem Strategy, which focuses on identifying and supporting high-utility digital assets with real-world application, revenue potential, and long-term ecosystem growth. For more information about this strategy please visit: https://www.dynamiteblock.com/strategy.

Benefits of the AscendEX Listing

Enhanced Liquidity : The listing is expected to give the Kasya Token exposure to AscendEX's deep order books and large global trader base, supporting stronger price discovery and smoother trading.

Global Visibility : AscendEX's multi-region presence is expected to provide meaningful exposure across retail and institutional markets.

Broader Distribution : By joining one of the world's top centralized exchanges, Kasya is expected to expand accessibility and strengthen community engagement ahead of its planned App launch.

"Kasya represents a compelling intersection of AI and Blockchain Utility within the Kaspa ecosystem," said Akshay Sood, Chief Executive Officer of Dynamite.

"The AscendEX listing is an important validation milestone for the project, and we believe it will enhance Kasya's visibility, accessibility, and long-term potential," added Mr. Sood.

About Kasya

Kasya is a voicefirst, AI smart agent mobile platform built on the Kaspa BlockDAG network, designed to make blockchain interactions effortless for individuals and businesses. Through natural-language voice commands, users can send payments, manage wallets, and access decentralized applications in over 25 languages. Kasya powers the ecosystem's utilities, governance, and rewards - providing transaction benefits, staking opportunities, premium feature access, and a deflationary buy-and-burn mechanism tied to platform revenues.

On behalf of the Company,

Akshay Sood,

Chief Executive Officer

236-259-0279

About Dynamite Blockchain Corp.

Dynamite Blockchain Corp. ( dynamiteblock.com ) is a blockchain technology and infrastructure company focused on building shareholder value through its Blockchain Ecosystem Strategy, which is comprised of 3 primary divisions: Holdings, Products and Services. The Holdings Division is the foundation, which focuses on acquiring utility-driven tokens that combine scarcity with real-world adoption and monetization. The Products and Services Divisions are intended to drive utility into the digital assets in the Holdings Division by the development and acquisition of products and services that will be compatible with the digital assets in the Company's Holdings Division. Working in strategic harmony, the vertically integrated Blockchain Ecosystem not only offers shareholders ownership in rare and unique digital assets but also provides them with a unique investment vehicle that has utility generation built into its business model.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are often identified by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would," and similar expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements regarding: the expected benefits of the Kasya Token listing on AscendEX, including enhanced liquidity, global visibility, broader distribution, and improved price discovery; the anticipated growth, adoption, and development of the Kasya platform; the potential expansion of Kasya's on-chain integrations and token utility; the anticipated rollout, features, and impact of Kaspa smart contract functionality; and the Company's expectations regarding the strategic importance and long-term potential of its holdings in the Kasya Token. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance and are based upon assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, those described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities, and those inherent in the cryptocurrency and blockchain industries. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Disclosure Notice

The Company is not the issuer of the Kasya Token, nor does it control the operations of the Kasya project. The information contained herein regarding Kasya, its products, and its announced exchange listing has been provided from publicly available sources of information. The Company holds Kasya Tokens for strategic investment purposes and does not make any representation or warranty as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided.

The CSE (operated by CNSX MarketsInc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

References

1: https://x.com/AscendEX_/status/2015693314696380592?s=20

2: https://kaspa.org/developments/

