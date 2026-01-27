Waste Energy Corp.: Waste Energy Corp Confirms Lead Engineer Onsite in Midland for 90-Day Facility Build-Out and Commissioning

Prepares Site for Full 30-Ton Per Day Processing Capacity

MIDLAND, TX / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / Waste Energy Corp (OTCQB:WAST) ("WEC" or the "Company"), a clean-energy company converting non-recyclable waste into usable fuel and renewable energy products, today announced that its lead engineer is now onsite at the Company's Midland, Texas facility and will remain in Midland for approximately 90 days to oversee installation, system integration, commissioning, and initial launch activities for the Company's waste-to-energy conversion platform now slated for a March 1st commissioning.

The engineer's arrival marks the transition into the final build-out and commissioning phase following USMCA certification of the Company's waste-to-energy processing system. Onsite oversight is expected to support disciplined execution, safety compliance, and real-time coordination throughout the installation and testing process.

In conjunction with this phase, Waste Energy Corp also disclosed that it has elected to design and pour the foundation for an additional 15 tons per day of processing capacity, preparing the site for a full 30-ton-per-day system layout. This decision allows the Company to efficiently plan site infrastructure while minimizing future construction disruption as operations scale.

Operational Leverage and Path to Profitability

By preparing the Midland facility for an initial 30-ton-per-day processing configuration, Waste Energy Corp is positioning the site to achieve significant operational leverage as production scales. Management expects that adding a second 15-ton-per-day processing line would substantially increase outputs while requiring only a modest incremental increase in operating expenses, as core infrastructure, staffing, and site operations are already in place.

As a result, the Company believes that incremental capacity at the Midland facility has the potential to materially improve unit economics and accelerate progress toward sustained profitability. This approach aligns with Waste Energy Corp's stated objective of achieving profitable operations in 2026 through disciplined execution, efficient capital deployment, and scalable system design.

The decision to design and pour the additional foundation during the current construction phase is intended to reduce future capital costs, minimize operational disruption, and shorten the timeline required to bring additional capacity online once deployment decisions are finalized.

"Having our lead engineer onsite full-time reflects our focus on execution and operational readiness," said Scott Gallagher, Chief Executive Officer of Waste Energy Corp. "At the same time, preparing the foundation for a full 30-ton configuration positions the Midland facility for efficient expansion while we complete the initial 15-ton deployment and commissioning."

The Midland facility represents Waste Energy Corp's first operational deployment of its waste-to-energy platform. The Company continues to prioritize safety, regulatory compliance, and methodical execution as it advances toward commercial operations.

Waste Energy Corp expects to provide additional updates as installation progresses and key commissioning milestones are achieved.

About Waste Energy Corp

Waste Energy Corp (OTCQB:WAST) is transforming waste into opportunity by converting non-recyclable waste into clean, U.S.-based energy assets. Through the integration of its Patent-Pending Waste-to-Energy Conversion Technology, the company seeks to divert waste from landfills and convert it into new U.S.-based energy streams that generate measurable environmental and economic value.

Waste Energy Corp is a fully reporting SEC Exchange Act company, trading on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol WAST. For more information, visit www.WEC.eco or access investor disclosures at www.SEC.gov .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any other publicly disclosed content contain forward-looking statements regarding Waste Energy Corp's business operations, future financial performance, and projections. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, regulatory approvals, and other factors outside of the control of WEC, which may impact actual results. Investors are encouraged to review all risk factors and disclosures in the company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's quarterly and annual financial statements at www.SEC.gov , before making any investment in a publicly traded equity.

