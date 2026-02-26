Waste Energy Corp.: Waste Energy Corp to Present at Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference on March 5th; Highlights Permian Basin Deployment and 2026 Operational Roadmap

MIDLAND, TX / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / Waste Energy Corp (OTCQB:WAST) ("WEC" or the "Company"), a clean-energy company converting non-recyclable waste into usable fuel and renewable energy products, today announced that is will present at the Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference on March 5, 2026, hosted by OTC Markets Group. Management will walk through the Company's waste conversion model, its first facility in Midland, Texas, and the operational milestones it expects to hit as commissioning draws near.

Permian Basin: A Deliberate Starting Point

The Midland facility wasn't placed in the Permian Basin by accident. The region offers something most early-stage energy infrastructure companies spend years chasing established distribution networks, industrial-scale fuel demand, and a deep base of energy capital that understands long-cycle infrastructure investment. Waste tire feedstock is also concentrated in the area, reducing inbound logistics costs and simplifying supply chain management.

Management sees the Permian not just as a first market, but as a template. If the model works here, it travels.

What the Facility Actually Does

Running Phase 1 at full capacity 30 tons per day, 330 days a year, the Midland plant is designed to process around 10,000 tons of waste tires annually. That's north of 300,000 passenger tires, or roughly 140,000 heavy truck tires, every year. Beyond the headline fuel output, the process recovers carbon black, syngas to run the system and high grade steel, all of which have established regional buyers. Steel alone could represent 990 to 1,485 tons of recoverable material annually, based on typical tire composition.

The Company is also working with local partners on landfill diversion and tire stockpile remediation in the Permian Basin, a community angle that has drawn interest from regional stakeholders.

Rethinking How Carbon Credits Get Made

The voluntary carbon market has a credibility problem. Credits get challenged, methodologies get disputed, and human reporting introduces errors that undermine confidence in the underlying asset. Waste Energy Corp has filed a patent for a system designed to fix that at the source.

The Company's patent-pending carbon credit automation system uses on-site video monitoring and sensor data to capture the conversion process in real time. That data is then run through a carbon credit algorithm when a match is confirmed, a credit is created automatically, minted as an NFT, and deposited directly into a digital wallet. The credits will be tradeable on the Company's own blockchain-based platform.

The logic is straightforward: remove the human from the reporting chain, and you remove the most common source of error and dispute. The result is a carbon credit with a verifiable, immutable record of exactly how and when it was generated, something the market has struggled to produce consistently.

For investors, this matters beyond the environmental angle. A carbon credit with a clean chain of custody and blockchain-based provenance is a more defensible asset. It's also a potential competitive advantage as regulators and institutional buyers apply increasing scrutiny to voluntary market integrity.

The Carbon Credit Opportunity

Based on combustion-equivalent emission factors, full-capacity throughput at the Midland facility could translate to roughly 12,800 metric tons of CO2e annually. Whether that supports a meaningful credit position still depends on third-party validation and registry methodology, a process that hasn't concluded. Conservative estimates put potential annual credits in the 7,000 to 17,000 range, with a theoretical ceiling around 22,000 to 28,000. Management isn't booking that revenue yet, but the automated issuance system is designed to make the validation process faster, cleaner, and more defensible when it does get there.

Midland Facility Commissioning & Timelines

The Midland facility is approaching commissioning. Management has committed to regular updates tied to actual milestones production ramp, first revenue, and expansion decisions rather than forward-looking timelines that tend to slip.

"We are building Waste Energy Corp around disciplined execution and measurable results," said Scott Gallagher, Chairman & CEO. "Our first priority is to demonstrate a model that works operationally and economically. The Permian Basin deployment is not simply a site launch, it is the foundation for a scalable environmental infrastructure platform designed to generate diversified revenue streams, including fuel, recovered materials, and carbon-linked assets."

Gallagher continued, "As we move toward commissioning, transparency becomes increasingly important. During the March 5th presentation, I will provide a clear framework outlining our expected path to revenue for the Midland facility. Shareholder value is created through execution, consistency, and scale and our focus in 2026 is to deliver on each of those."

The broader context isn't lost on the Company either. U.S. electricity demand hit record highs in 2025 and is projected to keep climbing, driven largely by the data center and AI infrastructure buildout that shows no sign of slowing. Data center electricity demand has grown more than 400% over the past decade. Carbon credits, and U.S. data center power demand is forecast to reach 134 gigawatts by 2030, nearly triple current levels. That kind of structural demand creates a sustained need for new domestic energy sources, particularly ones that don't require greenfield grid infrastructure. Waste Energy Corp's model, modular, deployable near existing waste streams, and producing fuel that can flow through established regional distribution networks is designed for exactly that environment.

At the same time, institutional capital continues its rotation toward ESG-aligned infrastructure. Corporate power purchase agreements for zero-carbon electricity reached 29.5 gigawatts in 2025, the highest annual total on record, a signal that large buyers are actively seeking credible, verifiable clean energy and carbon assets. The Company believes its combination of waste diversion, domestic fuel production, and blockchain-verified carbon credits positions it squarely in that flow of capital. The Midland facility will ultimately have to prove the model but the market conditions for doing so have rarely been better aligned.

Conference Details

Waste Energy Corp will present at the Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference on March 5, 2026. The event is hosted by OTC Markets Group.

Registration: www.wec.eco/conference-sign-up

About Waste Energy Corp

Waste Energy Corp (OTCQB: WAST) converts non-recyclable waste into domestic energy assets through its patent-pending Waste-to-Energy Conversion Technology. The Company is developing an automated carbon credit issuance system that uses sensor data, video verification, and blockchain-based minting to produce carbon credits with verifiable, immutable provenance. Waste Energy Corp is a fully reporting SEC Exchange Act company trading on the OTCQB. For more information, visit www.WEC.eco or access investor disclosures at www.SEC.gov .

