Company announced enhanced YubiKey as a Service capabilities with Self-Service YubiKey Ordering for employees, enabled with a new Customer Portal

Regulatory News:

Yubico (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: YUBICO), a modern cybersecurity company and creator of the most secure passkeys, announced a significant expansion of YubiKey as a Service introducing new capabilities that make modern organizations more agile and cyber resilient. With new Self-Service Ordering of YubiKeys enabled through a more streamlined Customer Portal, organizations can now easily deliver phishing-resistance company-wide. Designed to enable the rollout and management of YubiKeys at a global scale, these enhancements enable organizations to move more quickly towards passwordless authentication with hardware passkeys.

"As the cyber threat landscape continues evolving with AI-driven attacks, organizations need to get phishing-resistant passkeys into employees' hands quickly and without IT friction," said Albert Biketi, chief product and technology officer, Yubico. "By expanding YubiKey as a Service with our new Self-Service Ordering capability and Customer Portal interface, we're providing our customers the option to let end users securely self-service order YubiKeys on-demand eliminating friction of deploying YubiKeys at scale with unmatched flexibility and cost efficiency. This shift reduces the logistical burden on IT departments and ensures that employees, contractors, and partners receive enterprise-grade security in YubiKeys exactly when and where they need them."

Self-Service Ordering: Accelerating Modern Workforce to Phishing-Resistance in the Age of AI-powered Cyber Threats

The new Self-Service Ordering capability empowers employees and partners to self-service their own YubiKey needs. IT administrators can now send email invitations to individuals or groups, allowing users to choose their preferred form factor and enter their own shipping details through a custom-branded web page. The tool offers several new advantages for customers including:

Choice and Autonomy: Users can select the YubiKey models that best fit their specific devices, with direct shipping to home or office locations across the U.S., Canada and Europe.

Users can select the YubiKey models that best fit their specific devices, with direct shipping to home or office locations across the U.S., Canada and Europe. Reduced Operational Overhead: By shifting address collection and order capture to the end user, organizations can dramatically accelerate adoption while reducing the support burden on internal help desks.

By shifting address collection and order capture to the end user, organizations can dramatically accelerate adoption while reducing the support burden on internal help desks. Customized Experience: Organizations can customize the Self-Service Ordering portal and invite emails to match their brand identity, ensuring users recognize and trust the security request.

Customer Portal: A Centralized Dashboard for Global YubiKey Deployments

Available automatically with YubiKey as a Service, the new Customer Portal formerly the YubiEnterprise Console offers a unified, streamlined workspace that enables IT teams to efficiently manage their YubiKey deployment and gain instant visibility into deployment status, inventory and user activation.

Key administrative benefits of the Customer Portal include:

Unified Inventory Management: A new inventory overview provides a clear view of all purchased licenses and keys, distinguishing between total inventory and what is currently shippable.

A new inventory overview provides a clear view of all purchased licenses and keys, distinguishing between total inventory and what is currently shippable. Streamlined Operations: Admins can manage users, assign roles, and track shipment requests through a simplified "Deliver" section, ensuring hands-off rollouts that free up IT resources for strategic initiatives.

Admins can manage users, assign roles, and track shipment requests through a simplified "Deliver" section, ensuring hands-off rollouts that free up IT resources for strategic initiatives. Enhanced Visibility: The portal replaces confusing legacy views with dedicated sections for purchases, delivery, and self-service ordering providing a holistic view for seamless global YubiKey management.

Available exclusively through YubiKey as a Service, these new features allow organizations to seamlessly achieve phishing-resistance with hardware security keys and fast-track to an elevated security posture and a future-proofed security investment. For more information on the new Self-Service Ordering capabilities and the enhanced Customer Portal, visit here.

For customers with questions about YubiKey as a Service and a range of turnkey user enrollment and delivery options, reach out to your local Yubico representative.

About Yubico

Yubico (Nasdaq Stockholm: YUBICO) is a modern cybersecurity company on a mission to make the internet safer for everyone. As the inventor of the YubiKey, we set the gold standard for modern phishing-resistant, hardware-backed authentication, stopping account takeovers and making secure logins simple.

Since 2007, we've helped shape global authentication standards, co-creating FIDO2, WebAuthn, and FIDO U2F, and introduced the original passkey. Today, our passkey technology secures people and organizations in over 160 countries-transforming how digital identity is protected from onboarding to account recovery.

Trusted by the world's most security-conscious brands, governments, and institutions, YubiKeys work out of the box with hundreds of apps and services, delivering fast, passwordless access without friction or compromise.

We believe strong security should never be out of reach. Through our philanthropic initiative, Secure it Forward, we donate YubiKeys to nonprofits supporting at-risk communities.

Dual-headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and Santa Clara, California, Yubico is proud to be recognized as one of TIME's 100 Most Influential Companies and Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies. Learn more at www.yubico.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260127140468/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Yubico Media Relations

Press@yubico.com