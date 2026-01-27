Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2026) - Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc. (TSXV: CCDS) (OTCQB: CCDSF) (WKN: A40XB1) (the "Company" or "Carrier"), a data center company on a mission to roll up Tier II/III data centers internationally that specialize in delivering co-location, announced today that a feature article produced by Market One highlighting how the Company is consolidating profitable small and mid-sized data centres to capitalise on accelerating AI-driven demand for digital infrastructure.

The article examines how AI-driven demand is reshaping the data centre market, the opportunity created by fragmented private ownership, and Carrier Connect's acquisition-led strategy to scale a diversified public portfolio across multiple markets.





About Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc.

Carrier Connect Data Solutions' mission is to roll up Tier II/III data centers internationally that specialize in delivering co-location and data center solutions to AI companies, service providers, enterprises and small businesses. Data centers are the physical locations that store computing machines and their related hardware equipment, such as servers, data storage drives, and network equipment. As a carrier-neutral organization, Carrier's systems are fully independent and owned outright within its leased space. The current principal markets for the Company are Vancouver and Ottawa, Canada and Perth, Australia, where it serves clients who use its facilities either as their primary datacenter or as an ancillary site depending on their needs.

