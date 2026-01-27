

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines has made a big change by ending its long-standing open seating policy. For the first time in its 53-year history, passengers will now have assigned seats.



Starting Tuesday, this new seating policy marks a significant shift for the Dallas-based airline, bringing it in line with other carriers like American, Delta, and United.



Now, Southwest offers various seating options, such as extra legroom, preferred seating, and standard options. Passengers who choose Basic fares will get their seat assignments during check-in. The airline claims this change takes away the guesswork for travelers and gives them more say over where they sit.



They've also revamped the boarding process. The old numbered stanchions at the gates are out, and they've introduced two boarding lanes along with eight boarding groups based on seat type, fare class, and loyalty status.



On top of that, Southwest has updated its policy for 'customers of size.' Now, those who need extra room will have to buy an additional seat upfront, and refunds will only be given if the flight isn't full.



