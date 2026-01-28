

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Tele2 AB (TEL2-B.ST), a Nordic and Baltic telecom operator, on Wednesday reported increased earnings in the fourth quarter, supported by organic growth in service revenue across all operations.



Profit after financial items (EBT) rose to SEK 1.5 billion from SEK 1.2 billion in the same period a year earlier.



EBITDAaL or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, after leases, on an underlying basis, amounted to SEK 3 billion, representing 13% organic growth.



Net income from total operations increased to SEK 1.2 billion, or SEK 1.77 per share, compared with SEK 1. billion, or SEK 1.40 per share, a year earlier.



Revenue totalled SEK 8 billion, up 4% organically, while end-user service revenue rose to SEK 5 billion, also up 4% organically



The board proposed a dividend of SEK 10.50 per share.



For 2026, Tele2 expects low single-digit organic growth in end-user service revenue and low to mid-single-digit organic growth in underlying EBITDAaL.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News