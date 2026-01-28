Elektros, Inc.: Awesome FREE T-Shirt Giveaway for Elektros Shareholders - Demand Is Exploding

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK), a developer of hard-rock lithium mining operations in Sierra Leone, is proud to announce a special Free T-Shirt Giveaway for all of our valued shareholders.

For the next 30 days, Elektros will be giving away complimentary Elektros-branded T-shirts-featuring the Elektros logo-as a sincere "thank you" to the shareholders who continue to support our mission. We want our community to be loud and proud wearing the Elektros name, as we continue working at the forefront of the global clean-energy transformation.

Shareholders may request up to three (3) free T-shirts per person. Available sizes include: Small, Medium, Large, and Extra Large. Shipping is completely free.

To participate, please email us at ElektrosInc@gmail.com and include:

Your full name

Your mailing address

Quantity requested (up to 3)

Your preferred size(s): S, M, L, or XL

"We are truly overwhelmed-in the best way-by the incredible response from our shareholders," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of Elektros Inc. "We've received so many emails requesting Elektros T-shirts, and it means the world to us. That kind of engagement gives us the heart and soul to keep pushing forward and giving it everything we've got to build Elektros into a tremendous success. When you engage with shareholders, there's nothing more motivating. We are relentless, we are moving forward nonstop, and we love each and every shareholder-thank you for believing in Elektros."

Lithium remains one of the most critical materials powering the future of electrification-supporting electric vehicles, grid storage, and next-generation battery technologies. As Elektros advances its hard-rock lithium development initiatives in Sierra Leone, the Company believes it is positioned in a sector that is central to global energy security and long-term innovation.

Industry Perspective (Lithium's Global Importance)

Elon Musk has emphasized the scale and accessibility of the resource, stating: *"Lithium is not like oil - there is a massive amount of it pretty much everywhere."*

Financial Times has referred to lithium as "white gold" due to its key role in electric-vehicle batteries.

Barron's has noted that electric-vehicle demand has helped keep lithium in focus as a critical input for the battery supply chain.

The Wall Street Journal has described lithium as having a strong claim to being the "new oil," given its role in the race to supply batteries.

Elektros will continue to provide updates as it progresses its operational plans and executes its strategy to responsibly develop hard-rock lithium resources.

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK: ELEK) is focused on developing an artisanal hard-rock lithium mining operation in Sierra Leone, Africa. The Company's business plan includes exploration, development, and the eventual export of hard-rock lithium to lithium refineries in the United States.

Website: www.elektros.energy

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Elektros Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For additional information, please refer to the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Contact:

Elektros, Inc.

IR and Media Inquiries

Email: ElektrosInc@gmail.com

