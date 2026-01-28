Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Inc. Excited to Announce Free T-Shirt Giveaway Demand Is Exploding

For those who haven't seen it yet today - here you go!

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK), a developer of hard-rock lithium mining operations in Sierra Leone, is proud to announce a special Free T-Shirt Giveaway for all of our valued shareholders.

For the next 30 days, Elektros will be giving away complimentary Elektros-branded T-shirts-featuring the Elektros logo-as a sincere "thank you" to the shareholders who continue to support our mission. We want our community to be loud and proud wearing the Elektros name, as we continue working at the forefront of the global clean-energy transformation.

Shareholders may request up to three (3) free T-shirts per person. Available sizes include: Small, Medium, Large, and Extra Large. Shipping is completely free.

To participate, please email us at ElektrosInc@gmail.com and include your full name, mailing address, quantity requested (up to 3), and your preferred size(s): S, M, L, or XL.

"We are incredibly excited by the overwhelming response from our shareholders who are engaging with Elektros and taking advantage of this free T-shirt giveaway. It's awesome to see our supporters proudly requesting a shirt with the Elektros Inc. name on it - we want our community to be loud and proud, and we truly hope this puts a smile on each and every shareholder's face. We love them all. They are great, and we deeply appreciate their belief in our mission. This kind of direct engagement gives us jet fuel to keep moving forward - it's one of the strongest forces that helps drive success. The feedback we receive directly from shareholders is truly electrifying, and we're going to give this everything we've got - heart and soul - working tirelessly and relentlessly. Our goal is to become one of the leading providers of raw hard-rock lithium, and we thank each and every one of you for being part of this journey," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of Elektros Inc.

"Lithium is the heartbeat of the electric-vehicle revolution and the backbone of the modern battery economy. From EV cars to grid-scale storage, lithium is becoming one of the most essential resources on Earth-and we are laser-focused on building Elektros into a company that helps meet that global demand," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of Elektros Inc.

Industry Perspective (Lithium's Global Importance)

Lithium remains one of the most critical materials powering the future of electrification-supporting electric vehicles, grid storage, and next-generation battery technologies.

As Elektros advances its hard-rock lithium development initiatives in Sierra Leone, the Company believes it is positioned in a sector that is central to global energy security and long-term innovation.

A growing number of market observers continue to highlight lithium's role as a strategic resource, essential to nearly every major EV battery supply chain worldwide.

Barron's has noted that lithium is a key building block in electric-vehicle batteries, and that the global push toward electrification keeps lithium at the center of long-term industry focus.

Elektros will continue to provide updates as it progresses its operational plans and executes its strategy to responsibly develop hard-rock lithium resources.

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is focused on developing an artisanal hard-rock lithium mining operation in Sierra Leone, Africa. The Company's business plan includes exploration, development, and the eventual export of hard-rock lithium to lithium refineries in the United States.

Website: www.elektros.energy

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Elektros Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For additional information, please refer to the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Contact:

Elektros, Inc.

IR and Media Inquiries

Email: ElektrosInc@gmail.com

Global Media on Lithium's Importance

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has called lithium batteries "the new oil," underscoring how central lithium has become to the future of electric vehicles and energy storage.

Financial Times has described lithium as the "new oil" of the clean-energy era, crucial to the production of batteries for electric vehicles.

Reuters has reported that high lithium prices and supply constraints have pushed lithium to the center of the global EV battery supply chain.

Benzinga has highlighted that lithium is a key ingredient used in battery making as electric-vehicle demand continues to expand worldwide.

Bloomberg's reporting on the EV transition continues to underscore lithium's vital role in powering modern electric-vehicle battery technology.

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

