

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (3231.T), on Wednesday, reported lower nine-month profit while revenue increased and the company raised its full-year dividend forecast.



For the 9 months ended December 31, profit attributable to owners of parent declined to 42.94 billion yen from 62.41 million yen in the previous year.



Earnings per share were 50.03 yen versus 72.20 yen last year.



Operating profit decreased to 80.32 million yen from 98.85 million in the previous year.



Operating revenue increased to 581.56 million yen from 571.85 million yen in the prior year.



The company revised its fiscal year-end dividend forecast to 22 yen per share, up from 18 yen per share previously.



As a result, the total dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31 was raised to 40 yen per share, compared with the earlier forecast of 36 yen per share.



On a post-stock split basis, the annual dividend per share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 would be equivalent to 34 yen, indicating an expected year-on-year increase of 6 yen.



Nomura Real Estate closed trading 0.73% higher at JPY 1,035 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.



