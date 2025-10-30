

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (NMEHF) on Thursday reported lower earnings for the six months ended September 30, 2025, primarily due to impairment losses.



Profit before income taxes fell 25.1% to 44.005 billion yen from 58.718 billion yen a year earlier, impacted mainly by impairment losses of 6.096 billion yen.



Operating profit declined 16.3% year-on-year to 57.194 billion yen.



Net profit attributable to owners of parent decreased 26.2% to 31.358 billion yen. EPS was 36.47 yen, down from 49.14 yen last year.



Operating revenue, however, increased 4.3% to 397.749 billion yen.



For the full year, the company forecasts operating revenue of 940 billion yen, up 24.1% from the previous year. Profit attributable to owners of parent is seen edging up 0.2% to 75 billion yen, with basic earnings per share forecast at 87.49 yen.



