Mittwoch, 28.01.2026
Warum Kupfer und Silber aus Nevada plötzlich wieder im Fokus stehen könnten
WKN: 890963 | ISIN: NL0000009082 | Ticker-Symbol: KPN
Tradegate
28.01.26 | 11:06
3,896 Euro
-3,30 % -0,133
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.01.2026 07:36 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Koninklijke KPN N.V.: KPN delivered on FY 2025 outlook; fully on track to achieve mid-term ambitions

  • FY25 Group service revenues +2.7% y-on-y, adj. EBITDA AL of € 2,636m (+5.1% y-on-y, of which +1.0% IPR and +1.0% Althio), and FCF of € 952m
  • Indirect costs reduced by € 10m y-o-y in 2025, marking an inflection in operational performance
  • Continued Group service revenue growth in Q4 (+1.8% y-on-y), with all segments contributing
  • Consumer service revenues up 1.2% y-on-y in Q4, supported by improving mobile service revenue trend
  • Sustained commercial momentum in broadband: +12k net adds in Q4 and a record +38k for the full year
  • Business service revenues increased 2.3% y-on-y in Q4, mainly driven by SME
  • Wholesale service revenue growth 3.9% y-on-y in Q4, mainly driven by international sponsored roaming
  • Leading the Dutch fiber market: adding 440k homes passed and 399k homes connected in FY25
  • 2026 outlook: Service revenue growth 2% to 2.5% y-on-y, adj. EBITDA AL ~€ 2,670m, Capex ~€ 1.25bn and FCF >€ 950m
  • 10% DPS growth (€ 0.20 per share) and new € 250m share buyback, returning all FCF to shareholders in 2026

Program

12:45 CET: Registration of attendees
13:00 CET: Webcast

The webcast and documents can be accessed via our website ir.kpn.com

Formal disclosures:

Royal KPN N.V.
Head of IR: Matthijs van Leijenhorst
Inside information: Yes
Topic: Q4 2025 Results
28/01/2026; 7:30h
KPN-N


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
