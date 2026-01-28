Anzeige
WKN: 890963 | ISIN: NL0000009082 | Ticker-Symbol: KPN
Tradegate
28.01.26 | 11:06
3,896 Euro
-3,30 % -0,133
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
KONINKLIJKE KPN NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KONINKLIJKE KPN NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,9003,90211:09
3,8923,89411:08
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.01.2026 08:36 Uhr
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Koninklijke KPN N.V.: KPN announces € 250m share buyback commencement

KPN's successful execution of its strategy enables the company to structurally return additional capital to its shareholders. Today, KPN announced a € 250m share buyback (the "Share Buyback") on top of an anticipated € 20.0ct dividend per share over 2026, distributing all Free Cash Flow to its shareholders. The Share Buyback is to start on 29 January 2026 and expected to be completed by 29 June 2026 at the latest.

KPN expects to use a total of up to 1.5 million of the repurchased shares to cover employee share plans and intends to cancel the remainder of the repurchased shares to reduce the capital of KPN.

KPN has engaged an intermediary to repurchase KPN shares in the open market on its behalf. The purchases will be carried out in compliance with applicable rules and regulations, at a price of at least the par value and at most 110% of the average of the closing price on Euronext Amsterdam on each of the five days of trading prior to the date of purchase. The Share Buyback will be implemented within the limitations of the authority granted to the Board of Management by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, which authorized the Board of Management to purchase up to 10% of KPN's issued share capital per 16 April 2025, for a period of 18 months starting 16 April 2025 and ending 16 October 2026 (or any new authority as provided by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in 2026). Under the current authorization a total of 48,760,153 shares have already been repurchased in KPN's 2025 share buyback.

KPN will provide weekly updates on the progress of the Share Buyback and publish aggregated transaction details on its website. The first progress report will be published on 2 February 2026.

Formal disclosures:

Royal KPN N.V.
Head of IR: Matthijs van Leijenhorst
Inside information: Yes
Topic: KPN announces € 250m share buyback commencement
28/01/2026
KPN-SBB


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
