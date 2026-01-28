Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Kupfer und Silber aus Nevada plötzlich wieder im Fokus stehen könnten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
28.01.26 | 09:55
1,940 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9402,12010:49
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.01.2026 10:10 Uhr
156 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Holdings PLC: Funding Circle awarded Silver Fair Payment Code accreditation strengthening commitment to UK Small Businesses

LONDON, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Funding Circle, the UK's leading SME finance platform, is proud to announce it has officially been awarded the Silver Fair Payment Code accreditation. This recognition highlights Funding Circle's ongoing commitment to ethical payment practices and its role in fostering a healthy financial ecosystem for SMEs.

The Fair Payment Code, managed by the Office of the Small Business Commissioner, is a rigorous standard designed to ensure that businesses treat their suppliers fairly. By achieving the Silver level, Funding Circle demonstrates that it consistently meets high standards for prompt payment and transparent communication with its supply chain.

In an economic climate where cash flow remains a primary concern for business owners, prompt payment is more than just a courtesy, it is necessary.

Funding Circle's Silver accreditation underscores its dedication to paying at least 95% of all invoices within 60 days, including at least 95% of invoices to small businesses within 30 days, while upholding the Code's principles of being Clear, Fair and Collaborative?with their suppliers.

Lisa Jacobs, CEO at Funding Circle commented: "At Funding Circle, we back small businesses, and that commitment extends beyond the finance we provide - it's built into how we operate as a business. Securing the Silver Fair Payment Code accreditation demonstrates our deep commitment to supporting SMEs. We know how much timely payment matters to our suppliers, many of whom are small businesses. We're proud to lead by example in the UK Fintech sector."

Emma Jones, Small Business Commissioner commented: "I am delighted to award Funding Circle with the Silver Fair Payment Code accreditation. By committing to these standards, Funding Circle is sending a clear message that they value their suppliers and understand the critical importance of healthy cash flow for small businesses.

"Late payments remain one of the biggest challenges facing the UK's SME community; seeing a leading finance platform champion fair and transparent payment practices is a vital step toward building a more supportive and sustainable economic environment."

Media contact:
Leigh Rimmer
Head of Corporate Affairs
press@fundingcircle.com
+44 20 3830 1325

About Funding Circle
Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME finance platform. Established in the UK in 2010, Funding Circle has extended c.£17bn in credit to over 125,000 businesses in the UK.

For SME borrowers, Funding Circle provides an unrivalled customer experience, delivered through its technology and data, coupled with a human touch. Its solutions continue to help customers access the funding they need to succeed.

For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, and delivers robust and attractive returns.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.