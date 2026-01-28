Datavault AI Inc: Datavault AI Announces Agreement with Sports Illustrated in Connection with The Development of a Proprietary, Sports-Focused Digital Asset Exchange Platform

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / Datavault AI Inc. ("Datavault AI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:DVLT), a provider of data monetization, credentialing, digital engagement, and real-world asset ("RWA") tokenization technologies, today announced an agreement with iconic sports media brand Sports Illustrated. Under the agreement, Sports Illustrated, Datavault AI and its other partners will explore a potential collaboration for the development of a digital asset exchange focused on unlocking value around athlete name, image and likeness ("NIL"), powered by Datavault AI's proprietary technology (the "Platform"). Over the coming months, Datavault AI and Sports Illustrated will explore expanding the partnership into a definitive brand license with the goal of a commercial launch of the Platform during the second half of 2026.

This alliance unites Datavault AI's cutting-edge, quantum-secure technology platform with Sports Illustrated's significant reach and unmatched influence at the intersection of sports and culture throughout its 70-year heritage. The Platform will be designed to usher in a new era of transparent, efficient, and globally scalable NIL trading - powered by Datavault AI's patented Data Vault , DataScore , and DataValue AI agents, smart contracts, and the Nasdaq Financial Framework-compatible Information Data Exchange ("IDE").

"We are excited to partner with Datavault AI on this exploratory venture" said Michael Sherman, EVP Sports & Media at Authentic Brand Group, which owns the Sports Illustrated brand. "This development framework allows us to evaluate potential applications of emerging technologies across the evolving NIL landscape. As a favorite of both the athlete and the fan, Sports Illustrated looks forward to bringing the most trusted name in sports to the NIL trading ecosystem."

"This partnership with Sports Illustrated marks a significant shift that helps propel us to the forefront of a rapidly expanding global market," said Nathaniel Bradley, CEO of Datavault AI. "Sports Illustrated is synonymous with excellence, passion, and the biggest moments in sports history. With Sports Illustrated in our corner, we intend to create the definitive destination for NIL monetization - unlocking unprecedented value for athletes, agencies, brands, and investors worldwide."

Datavault AI believes that now is an opportune time for the launch of the Platform. Historic U.S. regulatory tailwinds position America as a global leader in digital asset innovation. The landmark GENIUS Act (Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act) delivers the first comprehensive federal framework for payment stablecoins, establishing clear rules, robust consumer protections, anti-money laundering compliance, and a dual banking/nonbank issuance pathway that directly enables secure, scalable blockchain applications like tokenization of RWAs and NIL rights. With ongoing bipartisan momentum on broader blockchain market structure legislation (including the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act and related bills advancing regulatory clarity), the U.S. is cementing an innovation-friendly environment that Datavault AI believes will help facilitate adoption and drive growth for compliant platforms. Further, the U.S. collegiate NIL market alone is projected to reach $2.55 billion by 2026, up from approximately $1.67 billion in the 2024-25 academic year. [1] Internationally, the global sports sponsorship and endorsement addressable market was valued at $114.47 billion for 2025 and is forecasted to surge to $195.5 billion by 2032. [2]

Building on recent momentum, including the appointment of Hockey Hall of Famer Jeremy Roenick to lead NIL initiatives at Datavault AI, Datavault will seek to deliver regulatory-compliant, AI-optimized tokenization and trading of NIL assets across borders. Datavault AI believes that with the launch of the Platform it will be well positioned to seize a significant share of this multi-hundred-billion-dollar global opportunity for athlete representation and endorsements, driving revenue growth and stockholder value.

About Datavault AI Inc.

Datavault AI TM (Nasdaq:DVLT) is leading the way in AI driven data experiences, valuation and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI's Acoustic Science Division features WiSA, ADIO and Sumerian patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound transmission technologies with IP covering audio timing, synchronization and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science Division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation and secure monetization. Datavault AI's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions serving multiple industries, including HPC software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy and more. The Information Data Exchange (IDE) enables Digital Twins, licensing of name, image and likeness (NIL) by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata objects, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI's technology suite is completely customizable and offers AI and Machine Learning (ML) automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation and advertising monitoring. The Company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more about Datavault AI at www.dvlt.ai.

About Sports Illustrated

For over 70 years, Sports Illustrated (SI) has been recognized for shaping modern culture at the intersection of sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. SI is a 360-degree platform that unites athletes, teams and fans worldwide through quality content, innovative digital experiences, unforgettable events, and original products. Its award-winning media arm brings powerful storytelling to life through probing profiles and up-to-date news on SI.com, across social media platforms, and through its renowned print magazine whose cover is widely regarded as the most coveted space in sports media. The most trusted name in sports transcends media through SI Tickets, a fan-first ticketing platform, SI Resorts, the ultimate destination for active lifestyles & sports enthusiasts, SI Studios, the brand's home for film, TV, and long form podcasts, and more. SI brings its unique perspective to marquee events and captivating brand activations including "SI The Party", Club SI, the Sportsperson of the Year Awards, SI Swimsuit Launch Weekend, and the SI Circuit Series.

For more information, visit SI.com.

Follow Sports Illustrated on X, Instagram, Tik Tok and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other securities laws) about Datavault AI Inc. ("Datavault AI," the "Company," "us," "our," or "we") and our industry that involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words, such as "may," "might," "will," "shall," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "goal," "objective," "seeks," "likely" or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. The absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding future events, projections of future market growth and adoption of digital technologies in the global NIL and athlete monetization markets, the potential for Datavault AI to successfully deploy its technologies and gain market share in such markets, the potential for Datavault AI to anticipate market trends, exploit business opportunities and create value for athletes, agencies, brands and investors, and the projected direction and market impacts of regulatory changes with respect to digital assets, are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these and other forward-looking statements contained herein.

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the following: risks related to our ability to deploy our technologies and gain market share in the global NIL and athlete monetization markets; the risk that Datavault AI will incorrectly anticipate market trends and/or fail to successfully exploit business opportunities and create value for athletes, agencies, brands and investors; the risk that regulatory changes with respect to digital assets may negatively impact the markets in which Datavault AI operates, or fail to drive revenue growth to anticipated levels; changes in economic, market or regulatory conditions; risks relating to evolving regulatory frameworks applicable to tokenized assets; and other risks and uncertainties as more fully described in Datavault AI's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other filings that Datavault AI makes from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, and could cause actual results to vary from expectations.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Datavault AI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Datavault AI may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Datavault AI's forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or investments it may make.

Industry and Market Data

Within this press release, we reference information and statistics regarding the market for our products. We have obtained some of this information and statistics from various independent third-party sources, including independent industry publications, reports by market research firms and other independent sources. Some data and other information contained in this press release are also based on management's estimates and calculations, which are derived from our review and interpretation of internal surveys and independent sources. Data regarding the industries in which we compete and our market position and market share within these industries are inherently imprecise and are subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties beyond our control, but we believe they generally indicate size, position and market share within this industry. While we believe such information is reliable, we have not independently verified any third-party information. While we believe our internal company research and estimates are reliable, such research and estimates have not been verified by any independent source. In addition, assumptions and estimates of our and our industries' future performance are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to a variety of factors. These and other factors could cause our future performance to differ materially from our assumptions and estimates. As a result, you should be aware that market, ranking and other similar industry data included in this press release, and estimates and beliefs based on that data, may not be reliable.

Trademarks, Trade Names, Service Marks and Copyrights

We own or have rights to use various trademarks, tradenames, service marks and copyrights, which are protected under applicable intellectual property laws. This press release also contains trademarks, tradenames, service marks and copyrights of other companies, which are, to our knowledge, the property of their respective owners. Solely for convenience, certain trademarks, tradenames, service marks and copyrights referred to in this press release may appear without the ©, , and symbols, but such references are not intended to indicate, in any way, that we will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, our rights or the rights of the applicable licensors to these trademarks, tradenames, service marks and copyrights. We do not intend our use or display of other parties' trademarks, tradenames, service marks or copyrights to imply, and such use or display should not be construed to imply a relationship with, or endorsement or sponsorship of us by, these other parties.

