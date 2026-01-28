Goodbye Kansas Group AB: Goodbye Kansas Group Appoints Carsten Myhill as Chief Executive Officer

The Board of Directors of Goodbye Kansas Group AB (publ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Carsten Myhill as Chief Executive Officer. He brings over 20 years of international, professional experience from the intersection of games, entertainment, and creative services providing a uniquely informed view of emerging technologies, production methodologies, and the market dynamics shaping the future of digital entertainment.

The appointment of Carsten Myhill marks a significant step in the Group's long-term strategy. Carsten's leadership will focus on unlocking scalable growth, strengthening commercial discipline, and driving shareholder value across Goodbye Kansas' business areas. He will assume the position on April 2, 2026, following the completion of his current professional commitments. He succeeds interim CEO Thomas Lindgren who will support a smooth transition in the coming months and resume his position as a Board Member, subject to decision by the AGM.

Per Anders Wärn, Chairman of the Board, commented:

"We are pleased to welcome Carsten as CEO at this key moment in the company's development. His strategic experience, operational capability, and broad perspective across business development, production, and technology make him ideally equipped to lead the Group into its next phase with a strong focus on sustainable growth and profitability."

With more than 20 years of experience at the intersection of games, entertainment, and creative services, Carsten brings a rare combination of production insight, commercial strategy, and international leadership. Most recently at Tencent, he worked across a wide portfolio of global studios, gaining a uniquely informed view of emerging technologies, production methodologies, and market dynamics shaping the future of digital entertainment.

Earlier in his career, Carsten co-founded and led the North American operation of Fire Without Smoke, guiding the studio from launch until it was acquired by Keywords Studios, where he remained for several years in senior roles supporting the expansion of its creative services division. Prior to that, he held senior marketing and production roles at Ubisoft and Electronic Arts.

"Goodbye Kansas has a strong foundation in creative excellence and a clear opportunity to grow into a more scalable, diversified business," said Carsten Myhill. "I'm proud and excited to take on this role and look forward to working with the team and our clients and generate long-term value for shareholders."

The Board also extends its sincere thanks to Thomas Lindgren for his excellent work as interim CEO.

"Under Thomas' leadership during the past six months, the company has deepened our relationships with key clients and built a growing order book that provides a solid foundation for 2026." says Per Anders Wärn.

For further information, please contact:

E-mail: per.anders.warn@goodbyekansas.com

Goodbye Kansas Group is a provider of technology-driven visual content, developing visual effects (VFX), animations, game trailers and In-Game solutions. The Group has some of the world's leading entertainment companies as its clients. Goodbye Kansas Group is headquartered in Stockholm and is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market with Bergs Securities as Certified Adviser.

