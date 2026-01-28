Reply [EXM, STAR: REY] today announced the start of a collaboration with the Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation of the University of Milan, together with the "Centro Dino Ferrari" of the University of Milan Ospedale Policlinico, for a new research and experimental initiative in the field of biological computing. The project aims to explore innovative approaches to learning and information processing through the integration of biological systems and digital technologies.

This initiative represents the starting point of an advanced research programme aimed at exploring new computational paradigms.

At the core of the initiative is the CL1 biological computer developed by Cortical Labs, an Australian biotechnology company. Unlike conventional silicon-based computing architectures, this technology leverages the processing capabilities of living human neurons integrated with software systems. The CL1 platform incorporates approximately 800,000 neurons, which receive inputs, process information, and generate outputs in the form of electrical activity, enabling direct interaction between the software and biological intelligence.

Building on previous studies conducted by Cortical Labs, which demonstrated that neuronal cultures can learn the game Pong in just a few minutes using significantly fewer training examples than conventional artificial intelligence systems, the Reply-University of Milan research project will focus on analyzing the learning dynamics of biological neurons, comparing their energy efficiency with traditional computing architectures, and assessing the robustness, reproducibility, and long-term stability of neuron-based computing systems.

"This initiative represents the starting point of an advanced research programme aimed at exploring new computational paradigms. The goal is to assess their potential practical impact and to understand their possible implications in terms of solutions and benefits for organisations," said Filippo Rizzante, CTO of Reply.

"This collaboration opens a new frontier in the study of biological computation," stated Prof. Stefania Corti, Full Professor of Neurology at the University of Milan and Director of Neuromuscular and Rare Diseases at the Milan Policlinico. "The integration of active neurons with digital systems offers unprecedented opportunities to investigate learning mechanisms and neural plasticity, with potential implications for both neuroscience research and computational innovation."

"Working with biological neurons in a computational context allows us to explore fundamental questions about how neural networks process and adapt to information," added Prof. Linda Ottoboni, Researcher at the Department of Medical-Surgical Pathophysiology and Transplantation of the University of Milan. "This interdisciplinary project combines neuroscientific expertise with cutting-edge technologies to advance our understanding of biological intelligence."

"The CL1 platform offers a unique opportunity to study the physiological dynamics of neuronal networks in a controlled computational environment," said Prof. Carlo Capelli, Full Professor of Physiology at the Department of Medical-Surgical Pathophysiology and Transplantation of the University of Milan. "Understanding how biological systems process information at the cellular level could open new perspectives in integrative physiology research."

"From a biomechanical and physiological standpoint, this project allows us to investigate the energy efficiency of biological computation compared to artificial systems," added Prof. Alberto Minetti, Full Professor of Physiology and Biomechanics at the University of Milan. "The potential for studying adaptive mechanisms in living neural networks is remarkable. The results of simple dynamic balance experiments, for example, could be achieved using a significantly smaller number of 'biological' neurons."

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. Reply is a network of highly specialized companies supporting key European industrial groups operating in the telecom and media, industry and services, banking, insurance and public administration sectors in the definition and development of business models enabled for the new paradigms of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the Internet of Things. Reply services include: Consulting, System Integration and Digital Services. www.reply.com

University of Milan Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation

The Department of Pathophysiology and Transplantation of the University of Milan is a center of excellence in biomedical research focused on translational medicine. Its activities range from cellular physiology to neuroscience and the development of advanced therapeutic strategies, with the aim of translating scientific discoveries into clinical and technological innovation. Researchers involved: Prof. Stefania Corti and Prof. Linda Ottoboni, Dino Ferrari Center, University of Milan, Fondazione IRCCS Ca' Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico of Milan, Italy.

