Mittwoch, 28.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Kupfer und Silber aus Nevada plötzlich wieder im Fokus stehen könnten
WKN: A0MVGW | ISIN: FO0000000088 | Ticker-Symbol: BNW
Frankfurt
28.01.26 | 08:23
39,800 Euro
-1,73 % -0,700
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.01.2026 15:30 Uhr
Føroya Banki P/F: Føroya Banki upgrades its net profit guidance for 2025 and announces financial expectations for 2026

28.1.2026 15:31:37 CET | Føroya Banki | Inside information

Announcement no. 1/2026

Føroya Banki has upgraded its expectations for net profit in 2025 from DKK 260-280m to DKK 280-290m. The upgrade is primarily driven by low impairment charges and a solid insurance result.

For 2026, Føroya Banki expects a profit after tax in the range of DKK 190-235m, corresponding to a return on equity (ROE) of 10%-12%.

The expectations for 2026 are subject to uncertainty related to developments in interest rates, returns on the investment portfolio, impairment charges, insurance performance, and geopolitical factors.

The Bank's annual report for 2025 will be published as planned on 26 February 2026, at which time further details regarding the financial expectations will be provided.

Further information:
Turið F. Arge, CEO, phone: (+298) 230 678

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
