BH Macro Limited - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 28

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

Transaction in Own Shares and Correction

28 January 2026

BH Macro Limited (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc:

Ordinary Shares: - Share Class Sterling USD Date of purchase: 28 January 2026 28 January 2026 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 306,798 9,000 Weighted average price (Sterling/US Dollars as applicable): 4.1342 4.3200

The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.

On 26 November and 27 November 2025, the ordinary shares held in Treasury for the US Dollar shares were overstated by 2,000 on 26 November 2025 and subsequently an additional 2,000 on 27 November 2025. Therefore, the ordinary shares held in Treasury for the US Dollar shares were overstated by 4,000 from 27 November 2025 to 25 January 2026. The total ordinary shares held in Treasury for the US Dollar shares has since been corrected.

Following the above share transactions of the relevant US Dollar and/or Sterling Shares, the total number of shares in issue in each share class of the Company will be as follows:

Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury) Ordinary Shares held in Treasury 312,427,908 Sterling Shares 65,622,016 Sterling Shares 23,725,341 US Dollar Shares 397,327 US Dollar Shares

From 28 January 2026, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded up to the whole number) is 477,626,947.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

William Simmonds

JPMorgan Cazenove

Tel: 020 7588 2828

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: 01481 745001