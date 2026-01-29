Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 29.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Kupfer und Silber aus Nevada plötzlich wieder im Fokus stehen könnten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PXCR | ISIN: US14316J1088 | Ticker-Symbol: 3VU
Tradegate
28.01.26 | 18:42
50,55 Euro
-0,24 % -0,12
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
CARLYLE GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARLYLE GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
50,1151,1208:44
50,1051,1108:41
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CARLYLE GROUP
CARLYLE GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CARLYLE GROUP INC50,55-0,24 %
STANLEY ELECTRIC CO LTD16,2000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.