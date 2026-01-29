

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Casio Computer Co., Ltd. (CSIOY.PK) reported a profit for its nine months that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY15.41 billion, or JPY67.59 per share. This compares with JPY4.26 billion, or JPY18.59 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.2% to JPY208.00 billion from JPY195.77 billion last year.



Casio Computer Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY15.41 Bln. vs. JPY4.26 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY67.59 vs. JPY18.59 last year. -Revenue: JPY208.00 Bln vs. JPY195.77 Bln last year.



