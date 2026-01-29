

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Swiss drug major Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) reported Thursday higher profit and sales in fiscal 2025, mainly with growth in Pharmaceuticals Division sales. The company also announced higher dividend, and issued fiscal 2026 outlook, expecting year-over-year growth in sales and Core earnings per share at constant exzchange rates.



In fiscal 2025, IFRS net income grew 50 percent to 13.80 billion Swiss francs from last year's 9.19 billion francs. IFRS net income Attributable to shareholders was 12.88 billion francs or 16.04 francs per share.



Higher results reflected the strong operating performance in 2025 and the base effect of impairment charges in 2024.



Core earnings were 15.62 billion francs or 19.46 francs per share, up 4 percent from 18.80 francs a year ago.



Core operating profit grew 5 percent from last year to 21.83 billion francs.



Group sales increased 2 percent to 61.52 billion francs from last year's 60.50 billion francs. Group sales grew by 7 percent at constant exchange rates, driven by strong demand for medicines and diagnostic solutions.



Pharmaceuticals Division sales increased 3 percent mainly with growth in Phesgo (breast cancer), Xolair (food allergies), Ocrevus (multiple sclerosis), Hemlibra (haemophilia A) and Vabysmo (severe eye diseases).



Diagnostics Division sales fell 3 percent amid the impact of healthcare pricing reforms in China, despite demand for pathology and molecular solutions .



Sales in the fourth quarter increased 8 percent, reflecting the positive momentum.



Further, the Board proposed a dividend increase to 9.80 francs per share and non-voting equity security.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, Roche expects an increase in Group sales in the mid single digit range at CER. Core earnings per share are targeted to develop in the high single digit range at CER.



Roche expects to further increase its dividend in Swiss francs.



The company also announced that the Board of Directors will propose Lubomira Rochet, Executive Vice President and member of the Group Executive Committee of Societe Generale, for election as a new Board member at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.



As previously announced, Claudia Suessmuth Dyckerhoff has decided not to stand for re-election.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News