

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - NEC Corporation (NIPNF) released a profit for its nine months that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY142.278 billion, or JPY106.74 per share. This compares with JPY71.554 billion, or JPY53.70 per share, last year.



Excluding items, NEC Corporation reported adjusted earnings of JPY143.000 billion or JPY107.29 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.4% to JPY2.422 trillion from JPY2.321 trillion last year.



NEC Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY142.278 Bln. vs. JPY71.554 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY106.74 vs. JPY53.70 last year. -Revenue: JPY2.422 Tn vs. JPY2.321 Tn last year.



