Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 29-Jan-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 28 January 2026, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 20,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 520.00p Highest price paid per share: 513.50p Lowest price paid per share: 519.1776p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,957,034 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,089,416.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 28/01/2026

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 20,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 519.1776

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 494 513.50 08:19:17 00030507540TRDU0 XLON 2 516.50 08:35:17 00030507689TRDU0 XLON 494 516.50 08:35:17 00030507690TRDU0 XLON 794 516.50 08:35:17 00030507691TRDU0 XLON 946 519.50 09:26:50 00030507903TRDU0 XLON 537 519.00 09:26:50 00030507904TRDU0 XLON 8 519.50 12:12:25 00030508260TRDU0 XLON 336 519.50 12:32:32 00030508286TRDU0 XLON 648 519.50 12:32:32 00030508287TRDU0 XLON 166 520.00 13:28:32 00030508402TRDU0 XLON 178 520.00 14:28:03 00030508455TRDU0 XLON 67 520.00 14:28:07 00030508456TRDU0 XLON 267 520.00 14:29:01 00030508459TRDU0 XLON 496 520.00 14:29:01 00030508460TRDU0 XLON 488 520.00 14:29:01 00030508461TRDU0 XLON 467 520.00 15:13:56 00030509073TRDU0 XLON 486 520.00 15:13:56 00030509074TRDU0 XLON 463 520.00 15:13:56 00030509075TRDU0 XLON 208 519.00 15:45:11 00030509396TRDU0 XLON 24 520.00 15:56:45 00030509404TRDU0 XLON 177 520.00 15:56:45 00030509405TRDU0 XLON 497 519.50 15:57:36 00030509406TRDU0 XLON 503 520.00 15:59:43 00030509410TRDU0 XLON 544 519.50 15:59:59 00030509411TRDU0 XLON 1646 519.50 15:59:59 00030509412TRDU0 XLON 559 520.00 16:09:47 00030509458TRDU0 XLON 6 520.00 16:09:47 00030509459TRDU0 XLON 12 520.00 16:11:47 00030509465TRDU0 XLON 269 520.00 16:11:47 00030509466TRDU0 XLON 205 520.00 16:11:47 00030509467TRDU0 XLON 337 520.00 16:13:36 00030509468TRDU0 XLON 1411 519.50 16:14:10 00030509470TRDU0 XLON 110 519.50 16:15:32 00030509487TRDU0 XLON 40 519.50 16:15:33 00030509488TRDU0 XLON 36 519.50 16:15:35 00030509489TRDU0 XLON 517 519.50 16:16:00 00030509497TRDU0 XLON 1225 519.50 16:16:00 00030509498TRDU0 XLON 684 519.50 16:16:00 00030509499TRDU0 XLON 511 519.00 16:19:05 00030509571TRDU0 XLON 510 519.00 16:19:05 00030509572TRDU0 XLON 2632 519.00 16:26:31 00030509650TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

