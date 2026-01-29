Anzeige
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Frankfurt
29.01.26
5,700 Euro
-3,39 % -0,200
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,8506,25010:09
29.01.2026 08:33 Uhr
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
29-Jan-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 28 January 2026, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the 
Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 

                      20,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      520.00p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      513.50p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      519.1776p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,957,034 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,089,416.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 28/01/2026

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 20,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 519.1776

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
494               513.50     08:19:17          00030507540TRDU0      XLON 
 
2                516.50     08:35:17          00030507689TRDU0      XLON 
 
494               516.50     08:35:17          00030507690TRDU0      XLON 
 
794               516.50     08:35:17          00030507691TRDU0      XLON 
 
946               519.50     09:26:50          00030507903TRDU0      XLON 
 
537               519.00     09:26:50          00030507904TRDU0      XLON 
 
8                519.50     12:12:25          00030508260TRDU0      XLON 
 
336               519.50     12:32:32          00030508286TRDU0      XLON 
 
648               519.50     12:32:32          00030508287TRDU0      XLON 
 
166               520.00     13:28:32          00030508402TRDU0      XLON 
 
178               520.00     14:28:03          00030508455TRDU0      XLON 
 
67                520.00     14:28:07          00030508456TRDU0      XLON 
 
267               520.00     14:29:01          00030508459TRDU0      XLON 
 
496               520.00     14:29:01          00030508460TRDU0      XLON 
 
488               520.00     14:29:01          00030508461TRDU0      XLON 
 
467               520.00     15:13:56          00030509073TRDU0      XLON 
 
486               520.00     15:13:56          00030509074TRDU0      XLON 
 
463               520.00     15:13:56          00030509075TRDU0      XLON 
 
208               519.00     15:45:11          00030509396TRDU0      XLON 
 
24                520.00     15:56:45          00030509404TRDU0      XLON 
 
177               520.00     15:56:45          00030509405TRDU0      XLON 
 
497               519.50     15:57:36          00030509406TRDU0      XLON 
 
503               520.00     15:59:43          00030509410TRDU0      XLON 
 
544               519.50     15:59:59          00030509411TRDU0      XLON 
 
1646               519.50     15:59:59          00030509412TRDU0      XLON 
 
559               520.00     16:09:47          00030509458TRDU0      XLON 
 
6                520.00     16:09:47          00030509459TRDU0      XLON 
 
12                520.00     16:11:47          00030509465TRDU0      XLON 
 
269               520.00     16:11:47          00030509466TRDU0      XLON 
 
205               520.00     16:11:47          00030509467TRDU0      XLON 
 
337               520.00     16:13:36          00030509468TRDU0      XLON 
 
1411               519.50     16:14:10          00030509470TRDU0      XLON 
 
110               519.50     16:15:32          00030509487TRDU0      XLON 
 
40                519.50     16:15:33          00030509488TRDU0      XLON 
 
36                519.50     16:15:35          00030509489TRDU0      XLON 
 
517               519.50     16:16:00          00030509497TRDU0      XLON 
 
1225               519.50     16:16:00          00030509498TRDU0      XLON 
 
684               519.50     16:16:00          00030509499TRDU0      XLON 
 
511               519.00     16:19:05          00030509571TRDU0      XLON 
 
510               519.00     16:19:05          00030509572TRDU0      XLON 
 
2632               519.00     16:26:31          00030509650TRDU0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington                   +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
William Hall 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 416475 
EQS News ID:  2267628 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2267628&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 29, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
