

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - NGK Insulators, Ltd. (NGKIF) announced earnings for its nine months that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY41.126 billion, or JPY140.94 per share. This compares with JPY41.001 billion, or JPY138.25 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.1% to JPY487.908 billion from JPY455.451 billion last year.



NGK Insulators, Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY41.126 Bln. vs. JPY41.001 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY140.94 vs. JPY138.25 last year. -Revenue: JPY487.908 Bln vs. JPY455.451 Bln last year.



This decline in net income reflects the recognition of business restructuring expenses of JPY 16.833 billion as an extraordinary loss associated with the discontinuation of the manufacturing and sales activities of the NAS batteries.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has reaffirmed its guidance.



For the full year, NGK Insulators still expects a net income of JPY 55 billion, up 0.1% from last year. Earnings per share are still anticipated to be at JPY 189.44. The company continues to anticipate sales of JPY 650 billion, up 4.9% from the previous year.



For the full year, NGK Insulators still intends to pay a total dividend of JPY 76 per share, higher than the prior year's JPY 60 per share.



