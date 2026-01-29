

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OLL.F) announced earnings for its nine months that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY99.565 billion, or JPY60.73 per share. This compares with JPY95.765 billion, or JPY58.30 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.0% to JPY530.226 billion from JPY505.173 billion last year.



Oriental Land Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY99.565 Bln. vs. JPY95.765 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY60.73 vs. JPY58.30 last year. -Revenue: JPY530.226 Bln vs. JPY505.173 Bln last year.



